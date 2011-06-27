Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg27/36 mpg28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.321.3/428.4 mi.333.2/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm110 hp @ 6000 rpm110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.33.1 ft.33.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Option Group 03 Premium Equipment Packageyesnoyes
Option Group 04 Premium Equipment Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
172 watts stereo outputnoyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
AM/FM stereonoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnoyes
cargo area lightyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesnoyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
trunk lightnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Aluminum Door Sillsyesnoyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
iPod/Portable MP3 Holderyesnoyes
Cargo Netyesnoyes
Cargo Trayyesnoyes
Option Group 01yesyesno
Cargo Matyesnoyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room50.2 in.50.6 in.50.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.49.6 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Alloy Fuel Dooryesnoyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Front track57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Length159.3 in.168.5 in.159.3 in.
Curb weight2504 lbs.2403 lbs.2467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Exterior Colors
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Platinum Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Apple Green
  • Tango Red
  • Ice Blue
  • Nordic White
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Wine Red
  • Platinum Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Ice Blue
  • Nordic White
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Platinum Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Apple Green
  • Tango Red
  • Ice Blue
  • Nordic White
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P175/70R T tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P185/65R H tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,995
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Starting MSRP
$11,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent InventorySee Accent InventorySee Accent Inventory

