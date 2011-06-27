Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/36 mpg
|27/36 mpg
|28/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.3/428.4 mi.
|321.3/428.4 mi.
|333.2/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Torque
|106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 6000 rpm
|110 hp @ 6000 rpm
|110 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.1 ft.
|33.1 ft.
|33.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Option Group 03 Premium Equipment Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Option Group 04 Premium Equipment Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|172 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|no
|trunk light
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Aluminum Door Sills
|yes
|no
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|iPod/Portable MP3 Holder
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|no
|yes
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.2 in.
|50.6 in.
|50.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.8 in.
|49.6 in.
|48.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Alloy Fuel Door
|yes
|no
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Front track
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Length
|159.3 in.
|168.5 in.
|159.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2504 lbs.
|2403 lbs.
|2467 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|12.4 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|108.1 cu.ft.
|104.6 cu.ft.
|108.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P175/70R T tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14 x 5.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P185/65R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,995
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
