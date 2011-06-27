Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent gas mileage connie50 , 11/18/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We purchased the Accent because of price and gas mileage and referral from a friend. He said mileage exceeds the posted mileage on sticker. The mileage on this car was 27-29 mpg highway. We CONSISTANTLY get 30+ running around in town and 35+ highway. So now that the news states Hhyndai over states their mileage on their stickers is TOTALLY wrong. We have had this car for 5 years and alway get min 30 mpg and usually 33-34 every time we fill up and we check our mileage every time. We get better mileage with gas from Holiday or Amoco. Report Abuse

Good car for the $$ soccerwinner , 05/15/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have driven a Ford Escort, and a Honda Civic, and the Accent is right up there in mpg. It is a simple car, no bells and whistles, but I don't mind. Like people have said acceleration isn't the best, but all you have to do is turn the overdrive off and it does just fine. It's no race car, but it can get up and go. It's a great first car, since it's cheap and good on gas. It's not in my category of fancy but it is a car. You pay for a simple car, and that is what you get. I haven't had any problems with the car.

Nothing But Tears loveeanne , 07/05/2015 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 5 years. Two of those years I spent at college without it. I've put about 60,000 miles on it. I LOVED this car. The first time the engine misfired, I thought "no big deal, this car has been amazing to me". It was all down hill from there. The engine has misfired twice and needed to be fixed. The breaks have been replaced four times. A valve broke off near the transmission and oil leaked down into the clutch. I needed a full clutch kit replacement and parts of the transmission replaced. That was less than four months ago. Last week, my timing belt broke without any warning and bent my entire motor. With that, I will have put over $4,000 into this car for repairs.

Waste of time and money Prakash H , 04/25/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Just bought this car few weeks ago and already facing problems with the engine. Engine is extremely weak, weaker than I had anticipated. Some times I have trouble to accelerate into merging traffic, and since I live in hilly area. It revs very loudly and power is very insufficient. Consider buying a used Japanese or European car which is 8 years or so old. With more power and features. And gas mileage is not as great as people think it is...