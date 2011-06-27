Used 2005 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Honest Review
I've had my car for about 3 months now. I got this after my 97 Saturn SL1 bit the dust. Overall I LOVE my car! About 2 months after I got it, an idiot on his phone slammed on the brakes and when I hit him, the bumper of his SUV popped my grill in and dented my hood. Repairs shouldn't be horrific. Exterior is great, love the rear. Interior is average. Nothing special. Tape player? REALLY? My 97 had CD stock! Handles very well, brakes aren't super sensitive. Fun to drive! Fits 2 car seats very easily. Solid body-no flimsy fiberglass. Overall I LOVE this little car! I payed far too much through the dealer, but that's life...Overall very pleased. Great for daily driver!
fun to drive
Great handling good mileage
QUALITY GOOD/MPG BAD
It's a peppy fast little car for the size of the car and area that I live in which is nothing but steep hills. The car had 26,000 on it when I purchased it and I only put 10,000 on it since then and I did not need to repair anything for it so far. The gas mpg could be better, I drive in the city 99% of the time but I only average 20-22 mpg. When I drive the highway, the mirrors seem to roll down a bit causing air to seep in causing loud whistling noise
Fun to drive
Fun car to drive, love the body style and interior, except the cup holders. Gets decent gas mileage and has plenty of power to get out in traffic and stay with it.
Solid Economy Car for not a lot of $$$
Just buy one already ! Great economy car. Fun to drive character, good ergonomics inside, and most notably great passing power on the highway. One month so far and I've put it through the paces and it does great. If you can afford it get the Honda Civic but buying the Accent will save you between 2-4k easy +Interest. Transmission shifts much better than I had anticipated and DOES NOT HUNT FOR GEARS. Hill climbing so far has been easy. City mileage could be better, running about 22 right now. Trunk is large for this size car. Hyundai has really come into the market with products that are 80% as good as Honda and Toyota and cost less. Interior is bland but nice.
