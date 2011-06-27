Used 2004 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Champina -- surprised to find a new love! mikistewart , 06/21/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We purchased our used 2004 Accent GL Sedan last August for $3,600.00. This amazing compact car quickly became our go-to choice -- even for distance travel! She's already been roundtrip from Nebraska to Arizona. We named her "Champina". Our first vehicle is a 2001 Dodge RAM Pickup with every luxury; Champy was bought as Mom's "local errand car". When gas prices topped $3 a gallon, she became our primary transportation. The Accent's fuel economy, comfort and reliablity have won us over; our 15 MPG RAM is reserved for hauling, intown errands and "boys night out!" She has needed only regular maintenance in >15,000 miles of all-weather mountain travel. Report Abuse

Transmission issue Mo , 12/04/2010 31 of 34 people found this review helpful The car has transmission issue, i thought it is mine only, then after researching the web i found it is very common, it is also pulls to the right, i took it to Firestone, they found a factory error that can not be corrected (it was not that bad), the conclusion is: you get what you pay for, the good thing is parts are kinda cheap compared to other cars. Report Abuse

10 yr Review - Fantastic value! diydriver , 10/26/2014 GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle in 2008 as the third owner (1st yr, rental car company;2nd owner, military who commuted 60 miles each way to base). Bought for $5400 w/55k miles, I drove it for 2yrs locally, going to work, errands on weekend, avg'd 29/city. Took a job 102 miles each way, commuted each day for 18 months, avg'd 35 highway (and it was originally rated at 30mpg)! Mileage at start of job was 70k, 145k when done. Since then, local commute is all-city, avg 28mpg. I now have 170k miles, and the only major expenses I've had are tires, wheel bearings, and FWD axles. Also replaced a few broken door handles, spark plugs, plug wires, & belts, but those are cheap. Most reliable and cheapest car to operate I've EVER owned in 30 years. Edmunds wants an UPDATE: Sold at 175k miles, still going strong. The replacement? A 2013 Hyundai Accent hatchback, of course! These cars are undervalued compared to the value they offer. BTW Edmunds, quit sending me emails telling me to update this review. The vehicle HAS BEEN SOLD! ANOTHER UPDATE: Edmunds wants ANOTHER UPDATE even though I sold the car 6 years ago. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hyundai Accent Snsdairyqueen , 06/12/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I haven't had my Accent long but I LOVE it! It's just the perfect little car. It came equiped with power windows, CD, rear window defoggers..It was a reasonable price and my payments are very low. I had read that many do not like the steering and that it doesn't take bends well because of the small tires. I have not noticed any difference from my previous car. I would advise anyone looking for a nice, inexpensive vehicle to buy the Hyundai Accent!!! Report Abuse