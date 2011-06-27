Used 2004 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Very Satisfied with First Car
Bought in December 2014 at 157 000 km, owned for 5 months, driven 20 000 km, sold because leaving the province and the country. Wheel bearings and wiper assembly had to be done during the last 5 months, seemed at the time like it was reasonable for a car its age. Started and drove fine in the cold and the snow in Montreal. Spent money on it like you would any used car for little things here and there. Nice and light and fun to drive. Interior nothing special but drove long distances without feeling sore. No excessive road noise or vibrations.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 2004 Accent
I bought mt Accent in 2005 as a new car. It has never let me down, I now have 126,000 plus kilometres. I have always serviced it at 7500 kilometres or every 6 months and have had no trouble. The only thing that worries me is that the tyres wear out a lot faster than other cars I have had, I am onto my 4th set of new tyres, maybe I should have had more wheel balances done, I think this could be a downer. Still it is a great car and I would recommend it to anyone seeking a used car. ps it is a manual and my 17 yr old daughter has found it really easy to drive!!
2004 Hyundai Accent GT
Our GT (bought new in 2004 and 75k miles now) is no thrill ride, but no shame, either. With better gas we do zero to 60 mph under 10sec (with automatic tranny.) and still averaging 29mpg. I love this GT version. It's much better than the regular Accent. Handling is better and steering is more precise. Acceleration is better too. Changed first set of tires at 55k. No prob with tranny or engine. The stock breaks and rotors are bit on weak side. But for the price nobody can complain. We used warranty only once when muffler got noisy and that was all. This is the BEST VALUE transp you can get. And also, this model has front seat-mounted side airbags which no others cars in the same class offer!
Lost it to accident 125,000 miles
Great car. Only had to change timing belt at 60,000 mi and 120,000 miles at a cost of approximately $250 to $300. One set of brake pads at 70,000 mi and the rest was just wipers and bulbs. Car was considered a total loss with insurance company. I did not want to get rid of it. It did very well on a head on collision. At least I thought. Minimal damage in my eyes. A great car company backs their vehicles with a 10year/ 100,000 mi warranty on engine and powertrain and a 5year/60,000 mi bumper to bumper warranty! Oh and don't give me that "I want to buy American" crap. Hyundai is built here in America. Ford fusion has "assembled in Mexico" or parts from Japan!
Best bang for your buck
This is my second car, my first being a 1996 Saab 900SE Convert. I got the Accent because though the Saab was great in the snow and on gas, the cost to repair it was crazy so was the time it took. The Accent doesn't have these problems at all! Still good in snow and on gas! It doesn't have the turbo the saab did but it still has plenty of punch being almost 1000 lbs lighter. Best $4000 I ever spent (yep, thats right, 4K).
