Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun small car, but loud! reddotblackdot , 05/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used in 2005, and therefore all the 'warranties' on it were void. it had 30,000 miles. It now has 92,000 and the transmission blew out. It is a $2,000 repair as the whole transmission needs to be replaced. That is almost the worth of the whole car so I am just going to buy another car. It is not a bad car, it is small and that is what i like. It is also quite zippy, i think, however it costs me $22 to fill up and i have to fill it up about every week and a half. I have a 20 min. ride to work from where i live. So you do the math. It is a good used car but i wouldn't pay too much for it.

Tiny and Perfect Tiana , 03/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car in Feb. when if first started to snow. It really was easy to drive in all types of weather. This is a great first car. And for all shorter people (like myself) its easier to see then some other bucket seat cars! I love this car!

not to bad tom434 , 04/05/2002 4 of 5 people found this review helpful great gas milage the rides not bad for a small car and the price was great considering toyota,honda and such wanted much more for basically the same thing.The engine performs well it has alot of zip manuvers well doesnt strain a bit even in the mountains.

awesome car!! I love it!!! Synka , 10/07/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have never had a problem with my Accent. I commute back and forth to school, and this car does the trick. I have left it stock, except for some changes to the interior. This car is also used for drag racing, in which it does pretty well. It is consistent, as well as responsive. Like I said, this a great car, for a great price. And that's not even mentioning the fuel economy!