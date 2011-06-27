Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun small car, but loud!
I purchased this car used in 2005, and therefore all the 'warranties' on it were void. it had 30,000 miles. It now has 92,000 and the transmission blew out. It is a $2,000 repair as the whole transmission needs to be replaced. That is almost the worth of the whole car so I am just going to buy another car. It is not a bad car, it is small and that is what i like. It is also quite zippy, i think, however it costs me $22 to fill up and i have to fill it up about every week and a half. I have a 20 min. ride to work from where i live. So you do the math. It is a good used car but i wouldn't pay too much for it.
Tiny and Perfect
I got this car in Feb. when if first started to snow. It really was easy to drive in all types of weather. This is a great first car. And for all shorter people (like myself) its easier to see then some other bucket seat cars! I love this car!
not to bad
great gas milage the rides not bad for a small car and the price was great considering toyota,honda and such wanted much more for basically the same thing.The engine performs well it has alot of zip manuvers well doesnt strain a bit even in the mountains.
awesome car!! I love it!!!
I have never had a problem with my Accent. I commute back and forth to school, and this car does the trick. I have left it stock, except for some changes to the interior. This car is also used for drag racing, in which it does pretty well. It is consistent, as well as responsive. Like I said, this a great car, for a great price. And that's not even mentioning the fuel economy!
Energizer Bunny
...keeps going and going.... I love my little Hyundai, bought it new in 2001. It has saved me tons in gas over the years and has never once broken down. At 135,000 miles and 8 years old, I am now reluctantly selling it to my son. I will miss its peppy style and easy parking. The fold-down hatchback trunk holds so much, I will have to borrow it from my son the next time I rent 2 banquet tables and 12 chairs, which fit in it just fine. I am glad my Hyundai is staying in the family.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2001 Hyundai Accent Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner