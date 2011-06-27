  1. Home
Used 1999 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(58%)4(32%)3(0%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a review
Hyundai is Reliable!!!

eddie1700, 09/08/2014
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Hello, I just felt impelled to write a review of this car. It is a Hyundai accent 1999, it is a little reliable rider I've seen plenty of friends with BMW's and Fords all go down before my ride. I take regular maintenance serious and this car has not let me down. Currently has 150,000 plus miles and I keep track of mileage with highway and city driving I still average 35mpg its amazing; very efficient. It might not be the most attractive ride out there but makes up for it in swag points that' for sure. Plenty of room in the interior for hauling basics, and again its reliability is incredible.

10th Birthday and still going strong!

mweinmann, 06/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in 2000 when it was one year old. I was looking for an economical, dependable car. This little gem has exceeded all of my expectations. I fit an unbelievable amount of stuff in the back....it is so much larger than it looks from the outside. My fuel bills are less than anyone that I know.....it drives great in snow....and the best part is that I have had to put so little $$$$ in this car!! At ten years old, it is still going strong. Best value I have ever had.

Excellent first car

exonite, 08/24/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

really reliably,economical and fun to drive car.it's been almost 14 years now and it's still handy and without any major problems

Cool little car.

Brian Sherman, 10/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Absolutly love my 19990Accent. Nice tight suspension around corners, very zippy 5 speed and very comfortable. Did I mention the awesome gas mileage? Recommend!

Hyundai Accident, it runs...

Senaelen, 05/15/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car for my brother, all it had wrong with it when we bought it was an exhaust leak. He didn't fix it because he's a butthead. but, this would appear to be a hyundai thing - if you're buying this car, check to make sure youre exhaust manifold and pipe were replaced, they rot out from the front onward! also check to make sure your alternator was replaced, and for the love of god, change the transmission fluid. This car has run into a lot of manufacturer problems starting with the schematics from hyundai listing the wrong wire colors. The overdrive switch on the shifter console has wires inside of it that break over time with the shifter moving. Be careful if you buy this car!

