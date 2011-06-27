Used 1998 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
100,000+ NO PROBLEMS ! Still Going!!
This car has been no trouble. For less than 5 years old and 100000 + its been great. I have replace tires once, spark plugs once. Regular oil changes. This car has never been serviced other then what was mentioned. I have driven this car hard the whole time. (Shifting at 5500 rpms most of the time) If it can endure me like this car has I call it either a fluke or a great car. This car was in Minnesota for 4 years of its life and was wonderful in the snow.
My first car, and 7 years later I may get another (99 accent)
My very first car, 1998 Hyundai Accent hatchback. I used an abused this car. Got it used with 80k and drove it up and down California; constantly going form Sacramento to San Diego and back and had 130k at the end. I'd rally, race, 130MPH on the freeway (downhill); I abused it. Only repair ever needed was a clutch replacement. I was a dumb 18 year old and at 19 I got rid of the car (junk yard) due to crashing it two times. My neglect, not the cars, it even drove to the junk yard. The hood wouldn't shut all the way from when I smacked into a curb doing 45mph, and the radiator was leaking due to rust from me never putting coolant in it, but just tap water. I wish I treated it better! :(
Good 2nd car
I bought this car for my wife 2 years ago. I've had nothing but good luck with this auto. The car averages over 28 mpg in town, the only complant I have is that I didnt buy one for her earler. Thanks, Ed
The Green Monster
I just had to get rid of my car due to some idiot in a pickup truck ran it to me when he didn't stop on time and also because it was raining. Best little car ever, I had it for almost 4 years and never gave me any problems at all. A real gas saver too, about 30 miles per gallon. Not built for speed but for economy, the only good thing about it is that now I might get me a new one. I would rather use my little old car than my wife's new SUV anytime. A lot of people put this cars down, don't know why but they're wrong. These cars are really good and dependable is you keep good care of them.
NEVER AGAIN
This car is not worth the gas you put into it. At 70,000 miles, it totally fell apart. It would have cost more to fix it than what it was worth. The axles needed to be replaced. The engine block cracked. The exterior door handles broke off of it. I mean, really, the door handles?! The list goes on, but I dont have enough characters to tell about each one. When it was working, it could barely go up the freeway ramp. It didn't like going above 50 mph. All around a piece of junk!
