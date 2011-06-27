Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

very reliable slowlane , 07/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 97 GS has been ultra reliable. With 80K I can get 38 MPG on the highway with an autonatic! This car feels as though it can easily go another 5 yrs. Other than oil and filter changes, tires, and front brakes...just pads, there has been no additional costs. I could easily afford a $350 car note but can't justify it when my paid off little car won't give me a reason. This car has baan as reliable as any Toyota I have owned. I just wish for 30 more HP! Report Abuse

Best car I have owned ataylor13 , 02/15/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I actually got this car from a friend due to my honda breaking down and I needed a car for school and work. It was completely not my style in a car, I would have never been interested in purchasing it before. BUT THEN I realized how amazing this car was after 6 months of owning it and not one problem/issue. Amazing on gas, never had to fix a thing in the car, the most reliable car I have ever owned. Even at 260,000 miles it commuted me 100 miles a day for over 6 months with NO ISSUES. Report Abuse

value for the bucks santamc , 03/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful huge upgrade from the old "econo-boxes" of the '70's & '80's. biggest difference is the ride; comfortable seats, good suspendtion (sp.). no power steering is tough at times. I have over 135.000 miles on '97 and no oil consumption! good car for the money! Report Abuse

Unbelievable! John , 06/08/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I read some of the negative reviews about this car, I think I must have linked to the wrong page. I bought this car brand new in 1997 for under 10K. I have driven it hard for 10 years, in all conditions and terrains. It has never once failed me or cost me more than miscellaneous maintenance money. The car handles great and is fun to drive. The interior and exterior look brand new after years, except where a kid hit a left fender playing street hockey. It now burns a little oil, but after 140K miles, it is forgiven. Report Abuse