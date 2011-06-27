Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
very reliable
My 97 GS has been ultra reliable. With 80K I can get 38 MPG on the highway with an autonatic! This car feels as though it can easily go another 5 yrs. Other than oil and filter changes, tires, and front brakes...just pads, there has been no additional costs. I could easily afford a $350 car note but can't justify it when my paid off little car won't give me a reason. This car has baan as reliable as any Toyota I have owned. I just wish for 30 more HP!
Best car I have owned
I actually got this car from a friend due to my honda breaking down and I needed a car for school and work. It was completely not my style in a car, I would have never been interested in purchasing it before. BUT THEN I realized how amazing this car was after 6 months of owning it and not one problem/issue. Amazing on gas, never had to fix a thing in the car, the most reliable car I have ever owned. Even at 260,000 miles it commuted me 100 miles a day for over 6 months with NO ISSUES.
value for the bucks
huge upgrade from the old "econo-boxes" of the '70's & '80's. biggest difference is the ride; comfortable seats, good suspendtion (sp.). no power steering is tough at times. I have over 135.000 miles on '97 and no oil consumption! good car for the money!
Unbelievable!
When I read some of the negative reviews about this car, I think I must have linked to the wrong page. I bought this car brand new in 1997 for under 10K. I have driven it hard for 10 years, in all conditions and terrains. It has never once failed me or cost me more than miscellaneous maintenance money. The car handles great and is fun to drive. The interior and exterior look brand new after years, except where a kid hit a left fender playing street hockey. It now burns a little oil, but after 140K miles, it is forgiven.
Great Value Car!
Plain and Simple. This is a point A to point B car. No frills... but it's reliability has been tremendous. I have put 76K miles on my Hyundai in 6 years - and I have never had one mechanical problem with the car yet (knock on wood.) While friends have struggled at times with pricier and nicer cars, my Accent just goes and goes. And when you factor in that I paid 8K for it, it's been a great value.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner