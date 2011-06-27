Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Peppy car Claystin , 06/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good car that was purchased used with 33K on the odometer. Reliable and dependable on have changed oil, tires, and brakes, regular maintainance. Report Abuse

1996 model better than new model bosou , 08/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is excellent for short distant commute. I put 43k on milage on this car since 1996 and still in shiny, new, excellent conditition. Longest drive - Las Vegas, longest single drive without turning off engine - 7 hours. Fuel consumption is excellent - about 37 - 40 on highway (on economy gear option).

A GREAT LITTLE CAR FJP6910 , 10/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have made many trips in the 250 oneway range over the years and never had a problem. Made several 3500 mile oneway trips..had no problems, was comfortable and loved the mileage. Has been virtually NO MECHANICAL problems since buying it new.

Reliable and Cheap Richars2 , 08/09/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Simple car, no frills, few options. This was before the 10 year 10k power train warranty. I've had no problems with it until it hit it's 11th birthday - then the trans began to slip. Overall it's been a good purchase and has been quite reliable. Cheap car, cheap to drive. Trans was always a little rough in shifting. Seats are average at best.