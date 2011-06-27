  1. Home
Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Accent
5(40%)4(20%)3(20%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,841
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Peppy car

Claystin, 06/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good car that was purchased used with 33K on the odometer. Reliable and dependable on have changed oil, tires, and brakes, regular maintainance.

1996 model better than new model

bosou, 08/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is excellent for short distant commute. I put 43k on milage on this car since 1996 and still in shiny, new, excellent conditition. Longest drive - Las Vegas, longest single drive without turning off engine - 7 hours. Fuel consumption is excellent - about 37 - 40 on highway (on economy gear option).

A GREAT LITTLE CAR

FJP6910, 10/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have made many trips in the 250 oneway range over the years and never had a problem. Made several 3500 mile oneway trips..had no problems, was comfortable and loved the mileage. Has been virtually NO MECHANICAL problems since buying it new.

Reliable and Cheap

Richars2, 08/09/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Simple car, no frills, few options. This was before the 10 year 10k power train warranty. I've had no problems with it until it hit it's 11th birthday - then the trans began to slip. Overall it's been a good purchase and has been quite reliable. Cheap car, cheap to drive. Trans was always a little rough in shifting. Seats are average at best.

Piece of crap

ptlytch07, 09/20/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is a complete piece of junk. I purchased this vehicle from a private seller and it had 103,000 miles on it. It seemed to be in great shape and run good, but after only a few hundred miles it's true colors began to show. The engine finally blew and I replaced it with another identical engine from a junkyard car and had the exact same problems. I was fortunate enough to sell the car while it was actually running. I have had many cars in my lifetime and this was probably the biggest piece of crap of all time! Don't even think about buying one!

