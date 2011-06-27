  1. Home
Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

They don't make them like they used to!

KWest, 04/17/2002
As soon as warrenty ran out, car broke down. 105+ miles on my car, blue book value $800, repairs $1400, and still have 3 payments to go. Disappointed to say the least. 2 mechanics said it's not worth investing the money into for repairs. I did enjoy driving it while it was running, but $9981 is too much of an investment to throw it away after 5 years.

Hyundai rocks

herb, 09/12/2008
This vehicle has been low maintenance...aside from typical wear and tear...brakes, tires, etc. Gets about 35 miles per gallon. Very reliable. Owned for 12 years

Good LIttle car

tzz50, 05/15/2007
Just got the a few weeks ago but no big mess ups yet but it has the capability to be a good street racer.

Fun to drive

valpak, 06/07/2008
Bought new. No problems for first 8 years then things started to go wrong. both door handles have broken off. I have loved the car for the most part. I am considering buying a 2008 accent. It is a great buy for the money, roomy, fun to drive, great gas mileage. What more does someone want! We must have liked our 96 if we are looking to buy a 2008, plus a warranty that is great. If you are thinking of buying a Hyundai it is a great buy and you won't be sorry!

Its so easy

Dame Carter, 02/20/2008
Truth is the car uses a mitsubishi engine if people didnt know and its so easy to to customize, its not a car people normally assume is fast so when persons realize whoa thats a hyundai, its like yea fast isnt it. Its cheaper than alot of other cars to maintain and cheap to boost if your interested in speed.

