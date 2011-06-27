Used 1996 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

They don't make them like they used to! KWest , 04/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful As soon as warrenty ran out, car broke down. 105+ miles on my car, blue book value $800, repairs $1400, and still have 3 payments to go. Disappointed to say the least. 2 mechanics said it's not worth investing the money into for repairs. I did enjoy driving it while it was running, but $9981 is too much of an investment to throw it away after 5 years. Report Abuse

Hyundai rocks herb , 09/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been low maintenance...aside from typical wear and tear...brakes, tires, etc. Gets about 35 miles per gallon. Very reliable. Owned for 12 years

Good LIttle car tzz50 , 05/15/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just got the a few weeks ago but no big mess ups yet but it has the capability to be a good street racer.

Fun to drive valpak , 06/07/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought new. No problems for first 8 years then things started to go wrong. both door handles have broken off. I have loved the car for the most part. I am considering buying a 2008 accent. It is a great buy for the money, roomy, fun to drive, great gas mileage. What more does someone want! We must have liked our 96 if we are looking to buy a 2008, plus a warranty that is great. If you are thinking of buying a Hyundai it is a great buy and you won't be sorry!