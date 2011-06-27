Used 2009 HUMMER H3 SUV Consumer Reviews
2009 H3X Unstoppable!
Vehicle is unstoppable through record ice and snow storms this winter. Secure and extremely comfortable to drive. Heated seats are a must in our northern climate. SAR assignments in rough country, No problem! This unit can get 'er done! Superior build quality. The Monsoon sound system is wonderful. The HUMMER's vehicle hands- free calling phone works even in the most remote locations (even when our personal cell phone won't). Did we mention, we love this vehicle.
The H3 is a great truck.
Why I bought it: Needed a purpose built off road and expedition vehicle with high capability that can also handle daily driving/road trips. The fit and finish are better than it's only equivalent, the Jeep Rubicon, which makes it better for 15 hour trips. I'm getting 16 MPG mixed during the Chicago winter. My 94 4runner is getting 12 MPG. 72 MPH = 18 MPG. 65 MPH = 20 MPG. 4Runner=15MPG tops. Ride: Very nice. Amazing a truck with 33" tires can ride this well. Inclement weather: Outstanding. 4800 lb means standing water on the freeway is a non-issue. It does not get blown into ditches on icy roads. Summary: Awesome purpose built vehicle. There's a reason there are no 2WD Hummers.
So far, I love this vehicle!
This vehicle is quiet and comfortable. With the V8, it performs well and returns a mixed driving average around 18 MPG. Visibility is not as good as some vehicles but better than others, you decide. I always back with my mirrors, so the rear window thing does not bother me. In fact, it nicely blocks the headlights of idiots that tailgate and blind you. I would like to see Hummer make the footwell a bit more user friendly i.e. indenting the transmission tunnel a bit more where you need to rest your right foot. The left foot has a nice rest. The base stereo is quite sufficient. This vehicle is a beast and although its only been mine for a month, I anticipate that it will hold up well.
I Like This Vehicle
With V8 it performs very well as a beast defeating I Think all its competitor in its category it has solid built Also its not that bad in fuel economy it depend in how you drive it and its better than allot of off road vehicles in fuel economy it has standard quality appearance of interior which I prefer it simple and solid I like this car its all I need
Great Vehicle
After searching for a reasonable off- road performer with some form of business class, I select the H3. I was drawn primarily by the look. I am very pleased with my purchase. The dealer was great and I highly recommend them. I had one minor problem, which was immediately addressed, great follow-up by the dealer and great service. The more I drive it the more I like it. Three misnomers that need to be overcome by Hummer: Their pricing is competitive The H3 does get competitive fuel economy Hummer is not representative of a mid- life crisis its a great family vehicle
