Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.330.0/462.0 mi.330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm250 hp @ 5700 rpm250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.42.6 ft.42.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
100 watts stereo outputyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
160-watt audio outputnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
7 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather trim on center consolenoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Front head room40.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
clothyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Rear head room39.1 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Front track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Curb weight4491 lbs.4575 lbs.4563 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6050 lbs.6050 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees24.5 degrees24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1559 lbs.1475 lbs.1487 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Length206.9 in.206.9 in.206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height70.3 in.71.2 in.71.2 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.122.0 in.122.0 in.
Width77.8 in.77.8 in.77.8 in.
Rear track66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P245/60R18 104T tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,720
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
