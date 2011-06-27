Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Second Ridgeline ridgedrive , 03/19/2012 71 of 71 people found this review helpful I traded a 2006 Ridgeline on a 2010 CRV to downsize and save fuel. That will be my last 4 cylinder in a SUV. The tweaks from 2006 to 2012 are noticable. It's quieter and peppier. I took six months to purchase a vehicle, test driving many SUV vehicles. The CX-9 was a top contender. But, at 6-02, it lacked enough headroom. Do not compare the Ridgeline to heavy duty pickups. That not what it is. I use it for hiking, camping, biking, trips to Lowes....etc. If I could describe it, using only one word, it would be smooth. I hope Honda does not kill the Ridgeline but updates it. Report Abuse

Great Used Hauler Tim McConnell , 02/08/2016 RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck about a year ago with 100k miles and I've driven it as a daily commuter. I replaced an old Dodge V8 truck, which I loved, and although I sometimes miss that rowdy V8 exhaust rumble and the engine torque, that truck doesn't at all compare to this one. The Ridgeline has performed fantastic in the snow, mud, and rain. It has a ride that's very comfortable and a powertrain that suits the vehicle. It sits high enough to feel like a proper truck and it has been very durable. My buddies at work make fun of me but they appreciate the truck's functionality. Recently I had to drive a couple of days in freezing snow and I never felt the truck lose traction. I would buy this truck again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kissed my Ridgeline Goodby Jerry Copeland , 09/05/2018 RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Gas mileage isn’t great and towing isn’t great, but the rest of the truck is great. It had so many things going for it that I would still be driving it if not for a need for a trailer. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Very high maintenance costs and unreliable John K , 12/21/2015 RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 14 people found this review helpful Very disappointed is several areas. There is always something breaking. -After 2 years the third brake light assembly broke off the truck on the highway. It was out of warranty. Honda USA was no help even though it is a pretty well documented problem on forums. Quote from the dealer $800. Radio never worked well, but found out the antenna was located in the third brake light assembly. - brakes are paper. I do highway driving. 3 sets of brakes in 3 years. I know it's operator influenced, but I've never had this in any other vehicle. - left front axle blew out after 3 years. - timing belt on a truck? really. My bad for not researching more thoroughly. $900 along with spark plugs and valve adjustment due at the same time for an additional $600. - virtually every oil change at is accompanied by either differential, transmission, or coolant change. Why are other vehicles rated for 60-100K between fluid changes? Seats are very rigid and uncomfortable for moderate to long rides. The interior design is perplexing. Why put the Aux cord input in the dash on the passenger side? Also, the space below the middle console is wasted space. You can't get to it without having everything from the top space fall into it. Interior seat material scratches very easily. Would not recommend this truck. I'm sure the value is going to drop through the floor once they introduce the new model. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse