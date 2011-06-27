Used 1999 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.318.0/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.50.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.101.8 in.
Width69.0 in.69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ficus Green Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Ficus Green Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
