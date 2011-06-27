  1. Home
Used 1998 Honda Prelude Type SH Consumer Reviews

Not to Shabby!! :)

P. H., 06/23/2002
Have used in a roadrace application. Still very durable and dependable. Good high speed stability. Great every day driver, good balnce between suspension handling and comfort.

Chris's Review

cklein6, 05/31/2002
I love my Prelude. I would definately buy another one if they were still being produced next year.

unbeatable performance/reliability value

chuckyr, 01/22/2003
Want a car that doesn't look like every other 'boy racer' yet fits four, handles as well as any front wheel driver, is fast, gets decent mileage (when you're not blasting around), and is 100% reliable? There is no better choice.

Great handling, but not enough power!

Street Racer, 01/29/2003
Prelude SH, it grips on to the road like a lion hunting for its prey, but runs like a buffalo. Too heavy and not enough horse power to support its weight. I drive my prelude 7 days a week, averaging 90 miles a day, and I drive it hard. Only problem with the car, engine makes flapping sound between 1200-2300 RPM. A common problem for prelude engine. My previous 98 Mitsubishi Eclipse Gs-T had better performance with less price tag. If you want great handling car, Prelude SH is the one for you.

great car too bad it isn't made anymore

14sierra, 07/09/2003
I love my prelude. It has distinctive styling, good fuel mileage, and great handling. Also preludes are relatively rare (compared to civics, accords, and integras). The only critisism I can give is it needs about 30-40 more hp. I would buy another prelude but unfortunately honda has moved on to the s2000.

