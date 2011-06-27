Used 1996 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

What a ride! house_muzak , 05/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The fourth generation Prelude V-tec is a beautiful and unique car inside and out. It's styling is timeless and seductive. The interior is like no other car on the road and is really very refreshing. The V-tec engine is ultra-reliable and a blast to drive. It handles superbly for a front wheel drive car and has great brakes, too. Buy this car, if you can actually find one! Report Abuse

First Car, and Never Regretted It NewPreludeOwner , 02/14/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car in July of '09 from a fellow service member. Never regretted it. Fun as hell to drive, extremely reliable, and I bought it with over 129k miles on it! It seems I had the extreme luck to purchase the VTEC, and it was well worth the $3500 I paid for it! No engine problems, only had to fix the brakes because of a broken after-market caliper and change out two gaskets on the exhaust system from aftermarket headers. No problems with the original vehicle! A great car to those who are looking for one, and I plan on keeping this thing for years! Smooth 5-Speed, responsive engine, and with some aftermarket upgrades, 29 average MGP! Keep in mind I drive 60 miles to and from college.

Perfect Car for me dezern , 07/10/2012 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I was younger my friends all wanted a prelude, but i was too young to car except in video games, but when I got my Prelude I fell in love with it. Reliable, beautiful styling and scary fast after a little bit of work. I would reccomend this car to anyone who asked. She's a beautiful car, inside and out

Fun to Drive for short time Club VTEC , 08/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I personally love Prelude 92-96 Model. It is really fun to drive but not for long drive. The seat is not comfortable. This is a great car to have. Don't miss it