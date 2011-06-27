  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Prelude
8 reviews
What a ride!

house_muzak, 05/15/2002
The fourth generation Prelude V-tec is a beautiful and unique car inside and out. It's styling is timeless and seductive. The interior is like no other car on the road and is really very refreshing. The V-tec engine is ultra-reliable and a blast to drive. It handles superbly for a front wheel drive car and has great brakes, too. Buy this car, if you can actually find one!

First Car, and Never Regretted It

NewPreludeOwner, 02/14/2010
Bought this car in July of '09 from a fellow service member. Never regretted it. Fun as hell to drive, extremely reliable, and I bought it with over 129k miles on it! It seems I had the extreme luck to purchase the VTEC, and it was well worth the $3500 I paid for it! No engine problems, only had to fix the brakes because of a broken after-market caliper and change out two gaskets on the exhaust system from aftermarket headers. No problems with the original vehicle! A great car to those who are looking for one, and I plan on keeping this thing for years! Smooth 5-Speed, responsive engine, and with some aftermarket upgrades, 29 average MGP! Keep in mind I drive 60 miles to and from college.

Perfect Car for me

dezern, 07/10/2012
When I was younger my friends all wanted a prelude, but i was too young to car except in video games, but when I got my Prelude I fell in love with it. Reliable, beautiful styling and scary fast after a little bit of work. I would reccomend this car to anyone who asked. She's a beautiful car, inside and out

Fun to Drive for short time

Club VTEC, 08/19/2002
I personally love Prelude 92-96 Model. It is really fun to drive but not for long drive. The seat is not comfortable. This is a great car to have. Don't miss it

My Prelude VTEC

Brian K., 07/27/2005
I really love this car. It is very fun to drive, it's comfortable on long trips, and even somewhat practical. I've driven it on a race track, and it kept me on top of more than few Corvette C5s. The engine is sweet, the transmission is one of the best I've ever sampled, and the handling is supurb for a FWD vehicle. Also, fuel economy is acceptable, and the reliability is bulletproof. The interior is very roomy (I'm 6'5" and I fit fine). The design is a bit controversial, but I love it, and so do all of my friends. If you have the chance, get one. You will not be disappointed. I plan on driving mine until it dies, then I'll rebuild it and drive it more.

Research Similar Vehicles