Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,136
|$43,248
|$44,637
|Clean
|$41,392
|$42,480
|$43,829
|Average
|$39,904
|$40,943
|$42,214
|Rough
|$38,417
|$39,407
|$40,599
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,913
|$37,894
|$41,567
|Clean
|$34,297
|$37,221
|$40,815
|Average
|$33,064
|$35,875
|$39,311
|Rough
|$31,831
|$34,529
|$37,806