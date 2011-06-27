Used 1994 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

honda prelude (1994) dgffg , 04/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful one of the best cars i've owned in terms of longevity, reliabilty, and looks. Report Abuse

H22A VTEC is Excellent!! AsianChris , 08/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is great. The VTEC motor is very powerful when you need it to be. The leather is the tight leather type. I think the dash looks great, it is comparable to the Lexus Electro- illuminescent type dashes. This car handles pretty well around the corners. Parts are a little pricey, but worth it by far. I give it a 2 thumbs up!

Awesome Car Mee , 08/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What can I say this car kicks ass!

Nothing better in '94 dynasty , 09/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Didn't really like it when they first came out, but after driving it. . .OH MY GOD! This VTEC is quick and it handles incredibly well. I have taken mine to 135mph on several occasions and I have taken a few fwy interchange ramps at 100mph! Z-rated tires necessary but no suspension modifications. I consistently beat Boxsters - no joke! If you're thinking about getting one, do it. If you're thinking about selling one, don't because there's nothing out there that can compare to this for the price.