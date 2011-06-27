  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

honda prelude (1994)

dgffg, 04/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

one of the best cars i've owned in terms of longevity, reliabilty, and looks.

H22A VTEC is Excellent!!

AsianChris, 08/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is great. The VTEC motor is very powerful when you need it to be. The leather is the tight leather type. I think the dash looks great, it is comparable to the Lexus Electro- illuminescent type dashes. This car handles pretty well around the corners. Parts are a little pricey, but worth it by far. I give it a 2 thumbs up!

Awesome Car

Mee, 08/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

What can I say this car kicks ass!

Nothing better in '94

dynasty, 09/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Didn't really like it when they first came out, but after driving it. . .OH MY GOD! This VTEC is quick and it handles incredibly well. I have taken mine to 135mph on several occasions and I have taken a few fwy interchange ramps at 100mph! Z-rated tires necessary but no suspension modifications. I consistently beat Boxsters - no joke! If you're thinking about getting one, do it. If you're thinking about selling one, don't because there's nothing out there that can compare to this for the price.

Best Sport Coupe

Ejuan, 09/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The prelude is definately one of the best sports cars around. Looks, although eccentric, are hard not to like. Interior is very good. The car steers like no other - point it in the right place and it will get you there. A pretty quick ride - until the VTEC kicks in. Then you better just hold on.

