Used 1993 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

Incredible Handling car David Price , 09/02/2010 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Anyone that thinks this car understeers has got the wrong tires on the car. The handling and cornering feel of this car is hard to match, even by newer cars. Ignore the specified mileage figures, at least for the VTEC. I would get 28-29 mpg cruise and no less than 26 mpg if I really put my foot into it a lot with a fair amount of city driving. The VTEC would start to kick in about 4500 rpm and felt a bit like a turbo. Passing 5 cars will put you over 120 mph in real hurry on the highway. The last time I got to drive this it had 130,000 miles on it and ran like new. It has always run on synthetic (Mobil-1 & Amsoil) engine/gear oil from the 1st oil change at 1000 miles. A drunk driver hit it.

Love It! Shorty , 11/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ever since I learned how to drive , I've been looking for a Honda Prelude. I have a Honda Accord but I fell in love with preludes so when I found a 1993 Honda Prelude for $500 I told my father and he bought it for me. I am Happy with it , I love the Outside and Inside , but what I really love is the Speed and how wonderful it is to Drive it. Everyone says I got it for an Extremely Low Price and been wanting to buy it off me but I will never sell it, lol. Now I own 2 1993 Preludes a Grey one and a white one and I am satisfied.

The Best Used Car I've Ever Bought link4253 , 08/19/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was 15 when i bought my car from some guy down my street for about $3,000, he told me it might need some work on it, but after i did my research on how much it would cost, i was bought within the week, it only cost me about $150 for the parts i needed and the labor was only $85, but after all that, it was ready to hit the streets, its never broken down, it's been the most reliable car if ever seen.

DOHC VTEC danduv , 07/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful For all of you that have the VTEC prelude, you know that it is way better than any other. performance is better than mustang gt's, and gas mileage is as nearly as good as a civic. does it get any better than this? yes it does. reliablity is just as good as any other honda!