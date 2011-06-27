Used 1992 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

The best car ever! TommyJoBomb , 04/04/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my car. Report Abuse

First car chrisl426 , 12/02/2014 Si 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My first car, drove it from 149K to 180k Miles, commuting to college daily. Was a blast to drive it. It was quick and stylish for a 1992 car. Wish Honda still made them. If you took care of the car, it takes care of you. It never failed me. The back seats were tight. Took corners and handled like a race car. I can only Imagine what the 4WS version drove like. No one could ever believe it was a 92, Good job with the impressive styling by Honda. Had the Original clutch at 180k Miles when I sold it still running strong. Report Abuse

Hondas greatest car, excluding the NSX of course. juegavivobuay , 01/10/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my lude at 252,000 miles for 1600 from someone in my area. Original engine. Weekly commutes between ATL and Charlotte by previous owner. It had 4ws(amazing in the parking lot, seamless at cruising speeds). it was auto(booo) but the 2.3 motor was still pretty quick. smoked eclipses, civic, integras, even a vtec lude. interior comfortable. 6 spkr audio setup amazing. car carries sub base extremely well. very fun to drive, almost gokart like. Totaled her at 305,000 miles, car split in half, roof smashed down, could touch the pavement from drivers seat through floorboard, and i still walked away without even a cut. Speed sensor went out and a/c lights went out. Thats it. Report Abuse

The only new car I have ever bought deanobravo , 05/14/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the only new car I have ever bought. 190k miles now and running strong. Still using the original brakes and brake pads. On my 3rd set of tires. The only parts replaced have been the timing belt/water pump at 120k miles reg maint., and distributor and radiator at about 140k miles. I think I replaced 2 tail light bulbs too. That's it. This car has surpassed my level of comprehension of reliability. I am going to give it to my son, and am looking for a replacement that will be as reliable. Report Abuse