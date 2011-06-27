Used 1992 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews
The best car ever!
I love my car.
First car
My first car, drove it from 149K to 180k Miles, commuting to college daily. Was a blast to drive it. It was quick and stylish for a 1992 car. Wish Honda still made them. If you took care of the car, it takes care of you. It never failed me. The back seats were tight. Took corners and handled like a race car. I can only Imagine what the 4WS version drove like. No one could ever believe it was a 92, Good job with the impressive styling by Honda. Had the Original clutch at 180k Miles when I sold it still running strong.
Hondas greatest car, excluding the NSX of course.
Bought my lude at 252,000 miles for 1600 from someone in my area. Original engine. Weekly commutes between ATL and Charlotte by previous owner. It had 4ws(amazing in the parking lot, seamless at cruising speeds). it was auto(booo) but the 2.3 motor was still pretty quick. smoked eclipses, civic, integras, even a vtec lude. interior comfortable. 6 spkr audio setup amazing. car carries sub base extremely well. very fun to drive, almost gokart like. Totaled her at 305,000 miles, car split in half, roof smashed down, could touch the pavement from drivers seat through floorboard, and i still walked away without even a cut. Speed sensor went out and a/c lights went out. Thats it.
The only new car I have ever bought
This is the only new car I have ever bought. 190k miles now and running strong. Still using the original brakes and brake pads. On my 3rd set of tires. The only parts replaced have been the timing belt/water pump at 120k miles reg maint., and distributor and radiator at about 140k miles. I think I replaced 2 tail light bulbs too. That's it. This car has surpassed my level of comprehension of reliability. I am going to give it to my son, and am looking for a replacement that will be as reliable.
Too many problems
I am the only owner of this car and I've had nothing but problems. Ignitors, air conditioning, brake cylinder, transmission (x2), paint fade, leaks. It had regular maintenance at the dealership. I have finally had it! It's on the used car lot. I bought a Nissan.
Sponsored cars related to the Prelude
Related Used 1992 Honda Prelude Si info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner