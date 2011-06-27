Used 1990 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

I absolutely love Hondas because they are so reliable. I got this used while in college from a Honda mechanic so it was in great condition! Good pick-up, nice body style for a 13-year old car. Good visability, good on gas, decent size trunk. Reliable all the way around. I'm at 227,000 and she's still going.

Darren Wyeth , 12/20/2006

I bought this 1990 EX prelude 'auto', which is equal to the USA's 'S' except for the cruise control. I had an '84 prelude a few years ago but had to sell it, but I saw this come up and grabbed it whilst I could, It's extremely reliable and feels just like a new car the only problem I have with it are the speakers, but these can be replaced. It's not a nice looking as the 2nd Generation (1983-1987) but it's the most fun I've had since my '84!