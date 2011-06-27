Used 1990 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews
It Just Keeps Going and Going!
I absolutely love Hondas because they are so reliable. I got this used while in college from a Honda mechanic so it was in great condition! Good pick-up, nice body style for a 13-year old car. Good visability, good on gas, decent size trunk. Reliable all the way around. I'm at 227,000 and she's still going.
1990 EX Prelude (UK Model)
I bought this 1990 EX prelude 'auto', which is equal to the USA's 'S' except for the cruise control. I had an '84 prelude a few years ago but had to sell it, but I saw this come up and grabbed it whilst I could, It's extremely reliable and feels just like a new car the only problem I have with it are the speakers, but these can be replaced. It's not a nice looking as the 2nd Generation (1983-1987) but it's the most fun I've had since my '84!
Oldie but a Goodie
Just bought by 1990 Prelude wiht 119K miles. The engine is tight, responsive, and still runs strong. Handles great and is a blast to drive. I would be apprehensive about purchasing a 13 year old vehicle but I know several Honda owners with models older than 1990. They always talk about the reliability. I'm sold.
Sponsored cars related to the Prelude
Related Used 1990 Honda Prelude Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner