Used 1990 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
It Just Keeps Going and Going!

marvelous, 02/24/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love Hondas because they are so reliable. I got this used while in college from a Honda mechanic so it was in great condition! Good pick-up, nice body style for a 13-year old car. Good visability, good on gas, decent size trunk. Reliable all the way around. I'm at 227,000 and she's still going.

1990 EX Prelude (UK Model)

Darren Wyeth, 12/20/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this 1990 EX prelude 'auto', which is equal to the USA's 'S' except for the cruise control. I had an '84 prelude a few years ago but had to sell it, but I saw this come up and grabbed it whilst I could, It's extremely reliable and feels just like a new car the only problem I have with it are the speakers, but these can be replaced. It's not a nice looking as the 2nd Generation (1983-1987) but it's the most fun I've had since my '84!

Oldie but a Goodie

Fetus, 07/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Just bought by 1990 Prelude wiht 119K miles. The engine is tight, responsive, and still runs strong. Handles great and is a blast to drive. I would be apprehensive about purchasing a 13 year old vehicle but I know several Honda owners with models older than 1990. They always talk about the reliability. I'm sold.

