  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. 2020 Honda Passport
  5. 2020 Honda Passport SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Passport
5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(12%)1(13%)
3.9
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Passports for sale
MSRP Starting at
$31,990
Save as much as $4,328
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid vehicle

Chris, 01/26/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
96 of 96 people found this review helpful

Leased this SUV about a month ago. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, get the EX-L with AWD. Great acceleration, ton of room for people and cargo. Leather seats are very good and the sound system is decent. With Apple Car play and Android Auto you won’t miss the navigation which Waze and Maps usually does a better job with anyway. With Car Play I just do a ‘Hey Siri’ and it takes care of everything. Handles well for a big SUV and has a tight turning radius. Handles bumpy roads well. Blind spot and cross traffic alert work well and once you have it you don’t want to be without it. Also comes standard with 20” wheels. Test drove both the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe and while they were good, it only took one test drive to know I wanted the Passport. If you don’t need third row seating, but do want a V6, AWD, and a reasonable price tag, this just may be your next SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Passport
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com

Nicest SUV I have ever driven

Mike, 02/05/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
47 of 55 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 2016 4Runner that was a very nice SUV for the 2020 Passport. The 4Runner though has gotten a bit stale and fallen behind other mid-size SUV's in technology and available options for the money. It has the best ride of the other models I tested including the Ford Explorer, and have more options. If your looking at a mid-size SUV, I'd give this one a shot.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Less than yr old with multiple repetitive problems

BemMN, 02/03/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
84 of 103 people found this review helpful

From the time I picked up my new Passport, it has had repetitive problems ranging from constant vehicle instability warnings, a driver’s side window that gets stuck open (in Minnesota in the winter), defective front windshield (internally chipped under the mirror encasement) that spidered throughout, auto-start that does not reliably work, a defective seatbelt that damaged the footwell, a defective infotainment center (see class action lawsuit against Honda). The undercarriage began to rust just months after purchase (I have just over 6000 miles on it and rust continues to progress). When one attempts to shift from park or reverse into drive, it often takes two or three presses of the drive button before the car will move forward. We have been a honda family for almost three decades but this will be our last. DO NOT buy this car!

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Passport
Build & PriceShopHonda.com

New Passport Elite

Manhattan Mike, 02/17/2020
Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
21 of 32 people found this review helpful

Size is perfect for 5 seat suv. Handles beautifully. Love the elite features. Still learning how to operate them all. Overall very happy

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Horrible gas mileage

csuffet, 03/06/2020
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
19 of 69 people found this review helpful

I purchased the 2020 Passport instead of the Pilot because I did not need a 3rd row and the salesman told me "the Passport is basically the same as the Pilot be 2 rows instead of 3 so why to pay the money for the Pilot". I've had the Passport for about 4 weeks, I have 881 miles on it and absolutely can not believe how bad it eats gas! I am getting 16.7 miles to the gallon. I've called the service department and the technician said to bring it in, which I did. He told me it's the way I'm driving the car. I must be heavy-footed! I went home and decided to go back today and drive the Pilot. As I was getting in the car the salesman said " you are going to get worse gas mileage on this car because it's heavier" I told him I actually hope he was right. I drove the Pilot for 7 miles in the same area I drive my Passport and I got 21.8 miles to the gallon and the gas needle didn't move. When I drive 7 miles in the Passport the needle significantly moves. When I got back and told him I was getting much better mileage with the Pilot than the Passport he did not know what to say! I am having the car inspected but feel I was duped. I would have been happy to pay more money for the Pilot for the better gas mileage and folded the third row down.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Passports for sale

Related 2020 Honda Passport SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars