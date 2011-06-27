2020 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid vehicle
Leased this SUV about a month ago. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, get the EX-L with AWD. Great acceleration, ton of room for people and cargo. Leather seats are very good and the sound system is decent. With Apple Car play and Android Auto you won’t miss the navigation which Waze and Maps usually does a better job with anyway. With Car Play I just do a ‘Hey Siri’ and it takes care of everything. Handles well for a big SUV and has a tight turning radius. Handles bumpy roads well. Blind spot and cross traffic alert work well and once you have it you don’t want to be without it. Also comes standard with 20” wheels. Test drove both the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe and while they were good, it only took one test drive to know I wanted the Passport. If you don’t need third row seating, but do want a V6, AWD, and a reasonable price tag, this just may be your next SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nicest SUV I have ever driven
I traded in my 2016 4Runner that was a very nice SUV for the 2020 Passport. The 4Runner though has gotten a bit stale and fallen behind other mid-size SUV's in technology and available options for the money. It has the best ride of the other models I tested including the Ford Explorer, and have more options. If your looking at a mid-size SUV, I'd give this one a shot.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Less than yr old with multiple repetitive problems
From the time I picked up my new Passport, it has had repetitive problems ranging from constant vehicle instability warnings, a driver’s side window that gets stuck open (in Minnesota in the winter), defective front windshield (internally chipped under the mirror encasement) that spidered throughout, auto-start that does not reliably work, a defective seatbelt that damaged the footwell, a defective infotainment center (see class action lawsuit against Honda). The undercarriage began to rust just months after purchase (I have just over 6000 miles on it and rust continues to progress). When one attempts to shift from park or reverse into drive, it often takes two or three presses of the drive button before the car will move forward. We have been a honda family for almost three decades but this will be our last. DO NOT buy this car!
New Passport Elite
Size is perfect for 5 seat suv. Handles beautifully. Love the elite features. Still learning how to operate them all. Overall very happy
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Horrible gas mileage
I purchased the 2020 Passport instead of the Pilot because I did not need a 3rd row and the salesman told me "the Passport is basically the same as the Pilot be 2 rows instead of 3 so why to pay the money for the Pilot". I've had the Passport for about 4 weeks, I have 881 miles on it and absolutely can not believe how bad it eats gas! I am getting 16.7 miles to the gallon. I've called the service department and the technician said to bring it in, which I did. He told me it's the way I'm driving the car. I must be heavy-footed! I went home and decided to go back today and drive the Pilot. As I was getting in the car the salesman said " you are going to get worse gas mileage on this car because it's heavier" I told him I actually hope he was right. I drove the Pilot for 7 miles in the same area I drive my Passport and I got 21.8 miles to the gallon and the gas needle didn't move. When I drive 7 miles in the Passport the needle significantly moves. When I got back and told him I was getting much better mileage with the Pilot than the Passport he did not know what to say! I am having the car inspected but feel I was duped. I would have been happy to pay more money for the Pilot for the better gas mileage and folded the third row down.
Sponsored cars related to the Passport
Related 2020 Honda Passport SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020