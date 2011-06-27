2020 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid vehicle Chris , 01/26/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 96 of 96 people found this review helpful Leased this SUV about a month ago. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, get the EX-L with AWD. Great acceleration, ton of room for people and cargo. Leather seats are very good and the sound system is decent. With Apple Car play and Android Auto you won’t miss the navigation which Waze and Maps usually does a better job with anyway. With Car Play I just do a ‘Hey Siri’ and it takes care of everything. Handles well for a big SUV and has a tight turning radius. Handles bumpy roads well. Blind spot and cross traffic alert work well and once you have it you don’t want to be without it. Also comes standard with 20” wheels. Test drove both the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe and while they were good, it only took one test drive to know I wanted the Passport. If you don’t need third row seating, but do want a V6, AWD, and a reasonable price tag, this just may be your next SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nicest SUV I have ever driven Mike , 02/05/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 47 of 55 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2016 4Runner that was a very nice SUV for the 2020 Passport. The 4Runner though has gotten a bit stale and fallen behind other mid-size SUV's in technology and available options for the money. It has the best ride of the other models I tested including the Ford Explorer, and have more options. If your looking at a mid-size SUV, I'd give this one a shot. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Less than yr old with multiple repetitive problems BemMN , 02/03/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 84 of 103 people found this review helpful From the time I picked up my new Passport, it has had repetitive problems ranging from constant vehicle instability warnings, a driver’s side window that gets stuck open (in Minnesota in the winter), defective front windshield (internally chipped under the mirror encasement) that spidered throughout, auto-start that does not reliably work, a defective seatbelt that damaged the footwell, a defective infotainment center (see class action lawsuit against Honda). The undercarriage began to rust just months after purchase (I have just over 6000 miles on it and rust continues to progress). When one attempts to shift from park or reverse into drive, it often takes two or three presses of the drive button before the car will move forward. We have been a honda family for almost three decades but this will be our last. DO NOT buy this car! Report Abuse

New Passport Elite Manhattan Mike , 02/17/2020 Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 21 of 32 people found this review helpful Size is perfect for 5 seat suv. Handles beautifully. Love the elite features. Still learning how to operate them all. Overall very happy Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse