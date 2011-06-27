Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
Unreliable
Bought this new. Had a noise coming from the front strut at 10K miles. Took it to the dealership and they performed service bulletin 11-038, that fixed the problem for another 10K until the noise came back. Took it back to the dealership and they fix it again. Another 15K or so and the noise came back. Took it back to the dealership, now they found they have to change the struts. Car out of warranty, Honda made me paid for the repair, although it had been documented that this was a problem and they even had a service bulletin out. Do some research and see how many service bulletins there are. I guess 2011 wasn't a good year for Odysseys, and Honda won't stand by their products.
2011 Odyssey Still Has Front Brake Rotor Issues
This is a Love - Hate Relationship... Love the Fuel Economy (31.9 mpg at 64 mph Hwy). Hate that Honda actually advertised the fact that they "re-engineered" the Front Brake Rotors, yet at 11,850 miles, the Dealer (Honda Autopark in Cary,NC) replaced them due to "WARPING". The very same issue I had with my 2007 Odyssey! The front windshield had excessive distortion along a 5-6" band of the sides, so this was also replaced. Several of the bolt together body parts, fenders,etc. do not line up well at all (assembly issues), but have not addressed that yet. If you start having any vibration coming from the front-end of your Odyssey, have the brake rotors checked before 12,000 mile warranty.
115k Miles and No Drama
In one sentence? So far, so good. In five years of ownership, we've followed the maintenance minder religiously, changing stuff as needed. Replaced rear brakes at 45k and 95k, fronts at 41k and about due for another round. Did the 'midlife crisis' maintenance to replace the timing belt and water pump at 105k for $1,100 or so. We're on our third set of tires. No transmission issues so far. I guess what I'm saying is we've had a totally normal, boring ownership experience. Our Ody has provided great gas mileage (16 city and 27 hwy) and we've schlepped our family of five, family of five plus in-laws, the whole baseball team, etc. with no problem. Funny how our kids will never experience 'ten kids in a Buick Skylark going to the roller rink' (progress?). Pros: Great power, comfort, handling, easy to park, and man can this thing swallow stuff. Dressers, bikes, beds, you-name-it. Our neighbor with a Chevy Tahoe has asked us for help hauling stuff for him. Cons: The driver's side seat heat never really worked after 42k miles and we have the clicky-sound people have complained about in the steering. Also, if you have a narrow single-car garage door, watch your mirrors! It's no Mini-Cooper. Bottom line, if you need a mini-van and still have a burning desire for something that sort-of handles, this is the vehicle you're seeking. Jan 2019 Update: Couple of issues have arisen, but at 130k and mechanically solid, we're still really happy. Had a failure where the master cylinder was losing brake fluid into the brake booster ($1,200 dollar repair) and from a wear-and-tear standpoing, the shifter and armrest in the driver and passenger seats aren't wearing well.
Another rave review
The ride is very smooth and the van feels so solid, it really feels like you are driving an Acura. We got the EXL to get a ton of goodies and nothing too frivilous. I can't consider $2k for nav when I need it once a year and can buy an aftermarket for $200. And I don't want my kids watching DVDs the second they get in the car. The EXL has tons of great features; my favorite being the CD Library -- it'll record about 400 songs from your CDs to a hard drive. The safety is top notch, great crash test, large rear view camera is very comforting. We've been averaging 24 mpg in mild weather -- no A/C. It's the only minivan you can fit 2 carseat and a Granni in the middle row. :)
OMGosh
We've owned Hondas since the 70's. This is by far the nicest, smoothest riding, quietest, vehicle we have ever owned. There is no problem at all merging into traffic, and there are no blind spots. We love the little wing window, the sterio is so easy to use. I can drive all day in these comfy seats. So much room for storage. I see where there are a few complaints with the exterior design, we find that funny. The exterior design, in our opinion is simply beautiful. Honestly, really take a good look at this van and compare it to others. I'll take this over the others in a heart beat. My brother and his wife said it's like riding in a luxury car. We have to agree. Drive one!
