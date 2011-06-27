  1. Home
Used 2010 Honda Insight Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Starting MSRP
$23,100
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG414141
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/43 mpg40/43 mpg40/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)424.0/455.8 mi.424.0/455.8 mi.424.0/455.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG414141
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm123 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 5800 rpm98 hp @ 5800 rpm98 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves888
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesno
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
memory card slotnoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnonoyes
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
front reading lightsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.7 in.48.7 in.48.7 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.172.3 in.172.3 in.
Curb weight2727 lbs.2734 lbs.2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.100.9 cu.ft.100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spectrum White Silver Pearl
  • Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Pearl
  • Clear Sky Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Pale Warm Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
15 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P175/65R15 84S tiresyesyesyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.8 yr./ 80000 mi.8 yr./ 80000 mi.
