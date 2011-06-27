Used 2010 Honda Insight Features & Specs

EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation 1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT

EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $21,300 (Most Popular) EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $23,100 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - $19,800