2019 Honda HR-V Consumer Reviews

First SUV I've owned and really love this one WD Holt , 02/28/2019 EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 127 of 128 people found this review helpful I've owned mostly two seater sports cars my entire life but at my age--mid 60s--I needed something that could haul more stuff plus was physically easier to get in and out of. I traded in a 2015 Honda CR-Z hybrid and was prepared to have to spend a lot of time adjusting to the HR-V...turned out not to be the case. Despite the obvious difference in height and handling, the HR-V was actually fun to drive. Handling for a compact SUV was really nice, with very good road feel. I was amazed at how great the gas mileage is. My first freeway trip of about 100 miles round-trip averaging +/- 70mph, I easily got 40 mpg on the trip meter; the CR-Z was only slightly better. Stop and go is not as good but at around 23mpg it is still credible. Everything mentioned in the Edmunds review is pretty accurate: acceptable--not great--front seat comfort; fantastic versatility for cargo carrying; display menus not intuitive and split among different touch, button and menu deep options. Most loved features so far: auto lock and unlock will spoil you forever. I also think the cabin interior design and materials look fabulous for the price point on this. I originally looked at a Subaru Crosstrek and the interior looked like a middle school science project by comparison in addition to it having all the driving charm of a half-track...I hated it. All in all, I am falling in love with this HR-V and can't imagine being much happier with anything else out there. Although I am leasing it for peanuts after my trade-in was applied, if it holds up well I don't know why I wouldn't just pay off the residual and own it at the end of my lease. I warmly recommend you checking out the Honda HR-V. I think you are in for a very pleasant surprise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Traded my Honda Fit for HRV EX-L Rich in newark , 02/10/2019 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 97 of 100 people found this review helpful Purchase price $700 below sticker. It's roomier, quieter, and safer than my 2017 Fit. The HRV has honda sensing safety tech which seems easy enough to operate. The magic folding rear seats (as in the Fit) are the deal clincher as we have a 100 pound dog. Not a fan of the midnight amethyst paint - I wanted white. This car is superior to the Fit in every regard except the gas mileage. Tires are larger, quieter, and take corners better. Higher ground clearance is a plus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Practically Perfect in Every way. Dale , 02/14/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 130 of 135 people found this review helpful My 2016 Accord Coupe EXL-Navi lease was up, so I decided to get this vehicle. I test drove it in the snow and was impressed by its reliability, something I didn't have in my Accord. Obviously, the accord was more luxurious and had more features. However, it was not AWD and too low to the ground. The HRV is more versatile. Now, I can haul stuff around and have plenty of space to fit a large TV, furniture, etc. specially for my trips to Ikea. Something I couldn't do in my Accord. I love the magic seats feature. At first, I was not impressed with the storage features in the HRV (no eyeglasses holder, no security key in the glove compartment, and not much space for all the stuff I had in my Accord. However, after decluttering I realized the extra space is not needed as I was just leaving stuff in the Accord as a habit. This is not the fastest car, however, is fast enough for any driver who wants a fuel efficient car. I've read a lot of reviews and critics about the horse power. After test driving the car, I appreciate it more than the Accord, which felt heavy and still took time to get from 0-60mph even with more horse power. To finish, I liked my HRV so much that I bought it instead of leasing it. I am looking forward to enjoying it for years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Road trip friendly Taylor , 03/25/2019 LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 65 of 69 people found this review helpful Because I enjoy traveling often, a vehicle being road trip friendly was at the top of my list when I was searching for a new vehicle. I was considering a lot of different SUVs until I stumbled upon the Honda HR-V. I took it for a test drive and I fell in love instantly. I absolutely love my new Honda HR-V. I traded in my old 2006 Jeep Wrangler Sport for the HR-V and don't regret it for a second. This vehicle is GREAT on gas compared to the Jeep and is an excellent commuter vehicle. I've already taken my HR-V on two road trips and she drives like a dream. The seats are comfortable, I love the extra USB port so I can charge more than one thing, I love the Apple CarPlay (and it connects automatically whenever I turn the car on), and there's loads of space! This is an excellent starter SUV; you get all the room without the bulk! If you're considering buying an SUV for the first time, I highly recommend the Honda HR-V. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse