2020 Honda Fit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Dana F. , 04/08/2020 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

9 of 11 people found this review helpful

Just bought a FIT 2 days ago. What sold me on this car was the seat, which is comfortable, a little higher than most sedans, and gives perfect lumbar support for me, a 6 footer. I also really like the visibility and the practical space in the back (though the trunk is a bit tight for my golf gear).