Used 2009 Honda Element SUV Consumer Reviews
I smile whenever I get behind the wheel
I have been wanting one of these since the first year they came out. I am not disappointed and would have taken the plunge sooner but my 97 Honda Odyssey just would not wear out. I finally passed it on to someone who appreciated it. The Element has it all - my dog agrees. Plenty of space, fun to drive, Honda reliability and goes thru the snow and ice in Wisconsin like you're driving in July. The clamshell doors are kind of a pain in a tight parking lot but you figure it out. The stereo system is great and the satellite radio rocks. I like being able to just take my bike at the end of a ride and roll it into the back end. The floor cleans up from muddy dogs with ease.
Need the capacity of a truck without being a truck
Purchased this vehicle to haul stuff but still have a useable back seating. Just love how th back seats fold up and out of the way or can be completely taken out. I’ve put lots of highway miles on this vehicle with no regrets. My 5th Honda all with over 100k . My crv had 250k and the element currently has 180k and still running strong. The element is also good in the snow
- Performance
Love our Element
We really love our Element. We purchased the vehicle to make it easier to transport our dog (Samoyed). The removable seats in the back are perfect and the room once removed is terrific. The Element handles well in the snow (took it to Montana through multiple snowstorms during Thanksgiving week). Lastly, our boy Buck just loves his new car! Excellent choice for dog lovers and people needing some additional cargo room.
'09 SC
I've been looking at these cars for some time now and I can't believe I waited so long! Very pleased so far. VERY fun to drive with plenty of power and great fuel economy. I work in an auto body repair facility and I've seen these cars hit in all areas and they hold up incredibly well (I hope I never have to test it) and it was one of the selling factors for me. GREAT sound system, amenities.
Happy Overall
Owned this car for a little over a year now and the experience has been a good one overall. It's fun to drive, It feels solidly built, and I've yet to have any mechanical problems with it. Is is fairly flexible, But don't expect to be moving any couches or other bulky items. It's deceptively short, and if you really wanna pack it, you've got to lose the rear seats all together, which thankfully is fairly easy. Yes they flip up, but they bulge a good bit which takes up space. Not to mention block all visibility out of the right / rear window (kind of an important one if you're a lane changer). My biggest problem though is that the paint is chipping/ spidering, and Honda will not help.
Sponsored cars related to the Element
Related Used 2009 Honda Element SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner