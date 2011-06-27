Used 2013 Honda CR-Z Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great little car! mom2tigger , 02/25/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My son needed a new car. After test driving the Ford Fiesta and checking out the Veloster and Civic SI, he decided on a cr-z and we are happy he did. The car gets very good gas mileage for around town (average 34.1 with a/c running most of the time and usually in normal mode). You can't go by the EPA mileage rates because that doesn't take into consideration the option to drive in Econ mode to increase fuel efficiency. Look up what actual drivers are posting for what they are getting and you will be surprised. We have the 2014 ex with the lithium ion batteries. Car has plenty of pep in normal mode and is really fun to drive so I don't know what the reviewer is comparing it to. Report Abuse

I came from a 430HP M3. And I couldn't be happier! crzducatiman , 08/14/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Yes, I sold my 08 BMW M3, which was a beast. But I got sick of spending $73 for gas 2.5 times per week on my 55 miles to work. I got the CR-Z because I wanted a hybrid but still have some fun. The car teaches you how to drive efficiently. It's like playing a video game while driving. My 1+ hour commutes are over in NO TIME now. Not because I'm going faster, but because I'm having more fun. It's awesome. (This is also because the CR-Z EX has an AMAZING stereo. Sound is unbelievable. The EPA estimates on MPG are WAY off. I just got over 53 MPG the other day in economy mode! I love that I can drive in econ mode but hit the S+ button for full electric power to pass!

Fun and fuel efficient car kingme8 , 03/08/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The CRZ is a rare mix of Hybrid MPG and sport mode. The 3 mode driving system is really convenient. You can switch between the modes at any time during your drive. The 2013 comes with a more powerful lithium ion battery this year, as well as S+ button for a 5 second burst of speed, and a back up camera. Some of the negatives: -Rear window visibility(backup camera helps) -No armrest in the center(Although you can buy a slide in accessory) -No locking gas flap Overall, I really love this car. When you sit in the cockpit, the blue panel looks really futuristic. Even though I'm getting better MPG, I think I'm spending more on gas because I want to find reasons to drive it.

Replaced my CRX karr3 , 05/26/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased the CRZ to replace my old CRX which had 400,000 miles on it. I drove the CVT model and it was very dull. However, the Manual transmission is tons of fun to drive. I look for reasons to drive this car because it is so much fun to drive and the gas cost practically nothing. Price of the car was a bargain and with the 3 different driving modes I get the feeling like I purchased 3 different cars. I can drive fast and reckless in sport mode, or slow and fuel efficient in ECO. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive; the instrumentation on the dash board makes me feel like IÂm flying a space ship. But donÂt expect the Porsche like handling that the CRX delivered.