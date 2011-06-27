2019 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,930*
Total Cash Price
$36,551
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,930*
Total Cash Price
$36,551
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,183*
Total Cash Price
$31,658
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,155*
Total Cash Price
$29,931
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,662*
Total Cash Price
$40,580
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,803*
Total Cash Price
$28,780
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,690*
Total Cash Price
$42,307
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,338*
Total Cash Price
$41,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$241
|$846
|$621
|$2,419
|$1,760
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$437
|$641
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,966
|$1,581
|$1,170
|$732
|$265
|$5,714
|Depreciation
|$4,652
|$2,819
|$2,668
|$3,129
|$2,962
|$16,231
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,650
|$7,643
|$7,113
|$9,266
|$8,258
|$42,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$241
|$846
|$621
|$2,419
|$1,760
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$437
|$641
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,966
|$1,581
|$1,170
|$732
|$265
|$5,714
|Depreciation
|$4,652
|$2,819
|$2,668
|$3,129
|$2,962
|$16,231
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,650
|$7,643
|$7,113
|$9,266
|$8,258
|$42,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$4,087
|Maintenance
|$209
|$733
|$538
|$2,096
|$1,525
|$5,100
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$158
|$378
|$556
|$1,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,703
|$1,370
|$1,013
|$634
|$230
|$4,949
|Depreciation
|$4,029
|$2,442
|$2,311
|$2,710
|$2,565
|$14,058
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,225
|$6,620
|$6,161
|$8,026
|$7,152
|$37,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,864
|Maintenance
|$198
|$693
|$509
|$1,981
|$1,441
|$4,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$958
|$599
|$217
|$4,679
|Depreciation
|$3,810
|$2,309
|$2,185
|$2,563
|$2,425
|$13,291
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,721
|$6,259
|$5,825
|$7,588
|$6,762
|$35,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$268
|$939
|$689
|$2,686
|$1,954
|$6,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$485
|$712
|$1,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,918
|Financing
|$2,183
|$1,755
|$1,299
|$812
|$295
|$6,344
|Depreciation
|$5,165
|$3,130
|$2,962
|$3,474
|$3,288
|$18,020
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,824
|$8,485
|$7,897
|$10,287
|$9,168
|$47,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$717
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$3,715
|Maintenance
|$190
|$666
|$489
|$1,905
|$1,386
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,548
|$1,245
|$921
|$576
|$209
|$4,499
|Depreciation
|$3,663
|$2,220
|$2,101
|$2,464
|$2,332
|$12,780
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,386
|$6,018
|$5,601
|$7,296
|$6,502
|$33,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$279
|$979
|$719
|$2,800
|$2,037
|$6,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$742
|$1,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,999
|Financing
|$2,276
|$1,830
|$1,354
|$847
|$307
|$6,614
|Depreciation
|$5,385
|$3,263
|$3,088
|$3,622
|$3,428
|$18,787
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,327
|$8,846
|$8,233
|$10,725
|$9,558
|$49,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,137
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$272
|$952
|$699
|$2,724
|$1,982
|$6,629
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$722
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,710
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,945
|Financing
|$2,214
|$1,780
|$1,317
|$824
|$299
|$6,434
|Depreciation
|$5,238
|$3,175
|$3,004
|$3,524
|$3,335
|$18,275
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,992
|$8,606
|$8,009
|$10,433
|$9,298
|$48,338
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Honda CR-V info
