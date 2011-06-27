Used 2018 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,896*
Total Cash Price
$34,000
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,896*
Total Cash Price
$34,000
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,020*
Total Cash Price
$29,449
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,947*
Total Cash Price
$27,843
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,735*
Total Cash Price
$37,749
EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,809*
Total Cash Price
$39,355
EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,427*
Total Cash Price
$38,284
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,564*
Total Cash Price
$26,772
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,020*
Total Cash Price
$29,449
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,316*
Total Cash Price
$35,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$834
|$442
|$2,384
|$1,041
|$1,601
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$612
|$712
|$831
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,036
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,315
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,781
|$2,473
|$2,220
|$2,023
|$15,433
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,874
|$7,502
|$9,020
|$7,189
|$7,311
|$43,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$834
|$442
|$2,384
|$1,041
|$1,601
|$6,303
|Repairs
|$175
|$415
|$612
|$712
|$831
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,036
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,315
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,781
|$2,473
|$2,220
|$2,023
|$15,433
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,874
|$7,502
|$9,020
|$7,189
|$7,311
|$43,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$723
|$383
|$2,065
|$902
|$1,387
|$5,459
|Repairs
|$152
|$360
|$530
|$617
|$719
|$2,378
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$943
|$590
|$213
|$4,604
|Depreciation
|$5,141
|$2,409
|$2,142
|$1,923
|$1,752
|$13,367
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,151
|$6,498
|$7,812
|$6,227
|$6,333
|$38,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$683
|$362
|$1,952
|$853
|$1,311
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$144
|$340
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$2,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,497
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,667
|Financing
|$1,498
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$202
|$4,352
|Depreciation
|$4,861
|$2,278
|$2,025
|$1,818
|$1,657
|$12,638
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,542
|$6,143
|$7,386
|$5,887
|$5,987
|$35,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$926
|$491
|$2,647
|$1,156
|$1,778
|$6,998
|Repairs
|$195
|$461
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$3,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,029
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,260
|Financing
|$2,030
|$1,633
|$1,208
|$756
|$274
|$5,901
|Depreciation
|$6,590
|$3,088
|$2,745
|$2,465
|$2,246
|$17,134
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,293
|$8,329
|$10,014
|$7,982
|$8,117
|$48,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$966
|$512
|$2,759
|$1,205
|$1,854
|$7,296
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$709
|$825
|$961
|$3,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,115
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,117
|$1,702
|$1,260
|$788
|$285
|$6,152
|Depreciation
|$6,871
|$3,219
|$2,862
|$2,570
|$2,342
|$17,863
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,901
|$8,683
|$10,440
|$8,322
|$8,463
|$50,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$940
|$498
|$2,684
|$1,173
|$1,803
|$7,097
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$689
|$802
|$935
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,058
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,292
|Financing
|$2,059
|$1,656
|$1,226
|$766
|$277
|$5,985
|Depreciation
|$6,684
|$3,132
|$2,784
|$2,500
|$2,278
|$17,377
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,496
|$8,447
|$10,156
|$8,095
|$8,233
|$49,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$657
|$348
|$1,877
|$820
|$1,261
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$138
|$327
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$2,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,158
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,185
|Depreciation
|$4,674
|$2,190
|$1,947
|$1,748
|$1,593
|$12,152
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,137
|$5,907
|$7,102
|$5,661
|$5,757
|$34,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$723
|$383
|$2,065
|$902
|$1,387
|$5,459
|Repairs
|$152
|$360
|$530
|$617
|$719
|$2,378
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$943
|$590
|$213
|$4,604
|Depreciation
|$5,141
|$2,409
|$2,142
|$1,923
|$1,752
|$13,367
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,151
|$6,498
|$7,812
|$6,227
|$6,333
|$38,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$880
|$466
|$2,515
|$1,099
|$1,690
|$6,650
|Repairs
|$185
|$438
|$646
|$752
|$876
|$2,897
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,148
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,552
|$1,148
|$718
|$260
|$5,608
|Depreciation
|$6,263
|$2,935
|$2,609
|$2,342
|$2,135
|$16,284
|Fuel
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$7,799
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,584
|$7,915
|$9,517
|$7,586
|$7,714
|$46,316
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
