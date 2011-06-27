2019 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Can't beat a Civic
The EX is packed with features. I was pleasantly surprised with all the features in the Civic EX. Heated seated, lane assistance, turning head light and of course all your typical technology stuff, Apple Car Play, touch screen etc. It's typical nice Honda layout with controls. It drives nice. Fairly comfortable for this size of car. Sporty looking. Overall very please with the purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pretty Good!
Just know going into buying the sport model that if you want any get up and go on the freeway you will have to get one of the turbocharged engines. The 2.0 liter engine I think is the most reliable but does suffer from inferior horsepower and "okay" fuel economy. Apart from that I LOVE everything else about the car. The transmission is so slick and the VOLUME KNOB is thankfully back where it belongs. Overall a great car for just about anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Traded Our Mercedes C300
Very surprised at the performance of our 2019 Civic Sedan. It performs as good or better than our 2015 C300. The CVT and the extra power from the turbo makes it accelerate as well as the Mercedes, but smoother. This is simply a great car. It's a gas to drive and the infotainment package is really good. I may have to rethink my preference for a stick.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Recent 2019 Honda civic EX-L purchase
I recently purchased my 2019 Civic two weeks ago in Platinum pearl white with tinted windows and looks sharp. I drove it home 550 miles on the interstate at 70-75mph and held steady at 37.5-37.8 mpg. Really wanted that 40 mpg but didnt get it even turning on and off eco mode. The safety lane assist is really cool and adds safety. The car feels great, it's a Honda so what more do I need to say. I only want to add I stood at the dealer struggling between the accord and this model for three hours, Damn you Honda !!!! I just really didn't need to spend the extra money or really need the extra room. But also decided I didn't need the navigation or rain sensing wipers on the Civic EX-L sport since I just use my phone paired to the screen for that. Hope this helps anyone wanting a real average person's review. Update as of 9/28/2019- car has been fine since last review other than damn rock chips in front paint which you can't avoid. Nothing new to add or change.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
You know that you know
When you drive the Civic, you will know that you know this car is right. It does just about everything exactly the way you want it too. I took the opportunity to drive several of the competitors cars, comparing apple to apple as much as possible. The Civic is a step above all the others in just about every way. If i could change anything, I would give the 2.0 a little more horsepower, and raise the car up about 2 inches. That said, as it sits it is one great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
