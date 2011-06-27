2019 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Can't beat a Civic CPinCMH , 01/16/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful The EX is packed with features. I was pleasantly surprised with all the features in the Civic EX. Heated seated, lane assistance, turning head light and of course all your typical technology stuff, Apple Car Play, touch screen etc. It's typical nice Honda layout with controls. It drives nice. Fairly comfortable for this size of car. Sporty looking. Overall very please with the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pretty Good! Jason C , 04/04/2019 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Just know going into buying the sport model that if you want any get up and go on the freeway you will have to get one of the turbocharged engines. The 2.0 liter engine I think is the most reliable but does suffer from inferior horsepower and "okay" fuel economy. Apart from that I LOVE everything else about the car. The transmission is so slick and the VOLUME KNOB is thankfully back where it belongs. Overall a great car for just about anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded Our Mercedes C300 Steve , 02/17/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Very surprised at the performance of our 2019 Civic Sedan. It performs as good or better than our 2015 C300. The CVT and the extra power from the turbo makes it accelerate as well as the Mercedes, but smoother. This is simply a great car. It's a gas to drive and the infotainment package is really good. I may have to rethink my preference for a stick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Recent 2019 Honda civic EX-L purchase Garret , 03/23/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 38 of 43 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my 2019 Civic two weeks ago in Platinum pearl white with tinted windows and looks sharp. I drove it home 550 miles on the interstate at 70-75mph and held steady at 37.5-37.8 mpg. Really wanted that 40 mpg but didnt get it even turning on and off eco mode. The safety lane assist is really cool and adds safety. The car feels great, it's a Honda so what more do I need to say. I only want to add I stood at the dealer struggling between the accord and this model for three hours, Damn you Honda !!!! I just really didn't need to spend the extra money or really need the extra room. But also decided I didn't need the navigation or rain sensing wipers on the Civic EX-L sport since I just use my phone paired to the screen for that. Hope this helps anyone wanting a real average person's review. Update as of 9/28/2019- car has been fine since last review other than damn rock chips in front paint which you can't avoid. Nothing new to add or change. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value