Used 2017 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Hatchback
Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,704*
Total Cash Price
$23,636
EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,394*
Total Cash Price
$24,642
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,267*
Total Cash Price
$23,971
LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,975*
Total Cash Price
$18,439
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,199*
Total Cash Price
$20,954
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,567*
Total Cash Price
$17,601
Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,141*
Total Cash Price
$23,301
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,159*
Total Cash Price
$16,763
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,538*
Total Cash Price
$18,775
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,101*
Total Cash Price
$19,110
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,722*
Total Cash Price
$17,098
Civic Coupe
EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,733*
Total Cash Price
$22,462
LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,354*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,791*
Total Cash Price
$20,116
EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,607*
Total Cash Price
$21,792
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,957*
Total Cash Price
$24,977
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,538*
Total Cash Price
$18,775
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,859*
Total Cash Price
$23,133
Civic Si
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,762*
Total Cash Price
$21,289
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,975*
Total Cash Price
$18,439
Civic Si w/Summer Tires
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,762*
Total Cash Price
$21,289
Civic Sedan
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,285*
Total Cash Price
$17,434
EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,538*
Total Cash Price
$18,775
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,975*
Total Cash Price
$18,439
EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,693*
Total Cash Price
$18,272
LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,199*
Total Cash Price
$20,954
EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,820*
Total Cash Price
$18,942
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,451*
Total Cash Price
$22,295
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,159*
Total Cash Price
$16,763
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,957*
Total Cash Price
$24,977
EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,849*
Total Cash Price
$17,769
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,354*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,159*
Total Cash Price
$16,763
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,159*
Total Cash Price
$16,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$446
|$2,341
|$1,022
|$1,519
|$1,827
|$7,154
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,022
|$756
|$474
|$171
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$4,835
|$2,131
|$1,875
|$1,662
|$1,492
|$11,995
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,534
|$8,463
|$6,776
|$6,954
|$6,977
|$39,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,440
|$1,066
|$1,583
|$1,905
|$7,459
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,592
|Financing
|$1,326
|$1,066
|$788
|$494
|$178
|$3,851
|Depreciation
|$5,041
|$2,221
|$1,955
|$1,733
|$1,555
|$12,505
|Fuel
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,297
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,982
|$8,823
|$7,065
|$7,250
|$7,274
|$41,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$452
|$2,374
|$1,037
|$1,540
|$1,853
|$7,256
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,314
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,549
|Financing
|$1,290
|$1,037
|$766
|$480
|$173
|$3,747
|Depreciation
|$4,903
|$2,161
|$1,902
|$1,686
|$1,513
|$12,165
|Fuel
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,684
|$8,583
|$6,873
|$7,053
|$7,076
|$40,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,826
|$798
|$1,185
|$1,426
|$5,581
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,191
|Financing
|$992
|$798
|$590
|$370
|$133
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$3,772
|$1,662
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,164
|$9,358
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,218
|$6,602
|$5,287
|$5,425
|$5,443
|$30,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$395
|$2,075
|$906
|$1,346
|$1,620
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$670
|$420
|$151
|$3,275
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,889
|$1,663
|$1,474
|$1,323
|$10,634
|Fuel
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,315
|$6,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,339
|$7,503
|$6,008
|$6,165
|$6,185
|$35,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$4,058
|Maintenance
|$332
|$1,743
|$761
|$1,131
|$1,361
|$5,328
|Repairs
|$254
|$370
|$431
|$505
|$589
|$2,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,137
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$563
|$353
|$127
|$2,751
|Depreciation
|$3,600
|$1,587
|$1,397
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$8,932
|Fuel
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,212
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,845
|$6,302
|$5,046
|$5,179
|$5,195
|$29,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,138
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$439
|$2,307
|$1,008
|$1,497
|$1,801
|$7,053
|Repairs
|$336
|$489
|$570
|$669
|$780
|$2,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,505
|Financing
|$1,254
|$1,008
|$745
|$467
|$168
|$3,642
|Depreciation
|$4,766
|$2,100
|$1,849
|$1,639
|$1,471
|$11,825
|Fuel
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,462
|$6,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,385
|$8,343
|$6,680
|$6,855
|$6,878
|$39,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$316
|$1,660
|$725
|$1,077
|$1,296
|$5,074
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,083
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,511
|$1,330
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,507
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,471
|$6,002
|$4,806
|$4,932
|$4,948
|$28,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$354
|$1,859
|$812
|$1,206
|$1,452
|$5,683
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,213
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$600
|$376
|$136
|$2,934
|Depreciation
|$3,840
|$1,692
|$1,490
|$1,320
|$1,185
|$9,528
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,368
|$6,722
|$5,383
|$5,524
|$5,542
|$31,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,892
|$826
|$1,228
|$1,477
|$5,784
|Repairs
|$276
|$401
|$467
|$548
|$640
|$2,332
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,235
|Financing
|$1,028
|$826
|$611
|$383
|$138
|$2,987
|Depreciation
|$3,909
|$1,723
|$1,516
|$1,344
|$1,206
|$9,698
|Fuel
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,517
|$6,842
|$5,479
|$5,622
|$5,641
|$32,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$322
|$1,693
|$740
|$1,099
|$1,322
|$5,175
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,105
|Financing
|$920
|$740
|$547
|$343
|$123
|$2,672
|Depreciation
|$3,498
|$1,541
|$1,357
|$1,203
|$1,079
|$8,677
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,620
|$6,122
|$4,902
|$5,031
|$5,047
|$28,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$1,067
|$1,097
|$5,179
|Maintenance
|$423
|$2,224
|$972
|$1,443
|$1,737
|$6,799
|Repairs
|$324
|$472
|$549
|$645
|$752
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,231
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,451
|Financing
|$1,209
|$972
|$718
|$450
|$162
|$3,511
|Depreciation
|$4,595
|$2,025
|$1,782
|$1,580
|$1,418
|$11,399
|Fuel
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$6,652
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,011
|$8,043
|$6,440
|$6,609
|$6,630
|$37,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$999
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$386
|$2,025
|$885
|$1,314
|$1,581
|$6,190
|Repairs
|$295
|$429
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$2,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$4,183
|$1,843
|$1,623
|$1,438
|$1,291
|$10,379
|Fuel
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$6,056
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,115
|$7,322
|$5,863
|$6,017
|$6,037
|$34,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$379
|$1,992
|$870
|$1,292
|$1,555
|$6,089
|Repairs
|$290
|$422
|$492
|$577
|$673
|$2,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,082
|$870
|$643
|$403
|$145
|$3,144
|Depreciation
|$4,115
|$1,813
|$1,596
|$1,415
|$1,270
|$10,208
|Fuel
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$5,957
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,965
|$7,202
|$5,767
|$5,918
|$5,938
|$33,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$5,025
|Maintenance
|$411
|$2,158
|$943
|$1,400
|$1,685
|$6,596
|Repairs
|$315
|$458
|$533
|$625
|$729
|$2,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,173
|$943
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,406
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$1,964
|$1,729
|$1,533
|$1,375
|$11,059
|Fuel
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$6,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,712
|$7,803
|$6,248
|$6,412
|$6,432
|$36,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,186
|$1,220
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$471
|$2,473
|$1,080
|$1,605
|$1,931
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$361
|$524
|$611
|$717
|$836
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,369
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,080
|$799
|$501
|$180
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,109
|$2,251
|$1,982
|$1,757
|$1,576
|$12,675
|Fuel
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,567
|$7,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,132
|$8,943
|$7,161
|$7,349
|$7,373
|$41,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$354
|$1,859
|$812
|$1,206
|$1,452
|$5,683
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,213
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$600
|$376
|$136
|$2,934
|Depreciation
|$3,840
|$1,692
|$1,490
|$1,320
|$1,185
|$9,528
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,368
|$6,722
|$5,383
|$5,524
|$5,542
|$31,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$436
|$2,291
|$1,000
|$1,486
|$1,788
|$7,002
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,245
|$1,000
|$740
|$464
|$167
|$3,616
|Depreciation
|$4,732
|$2,085
|$1,835
|$1,627
|$1,460
|$11,740
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,310
|$8,283
|$6,632
|$6,806
|$6,828
|$38,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$401
|$2,108
|$921
|$1,368
|$1,646
|$6,444
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,146
|$921
|$681
|$427
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$4,355
|$1,919
|$1,689
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,488
|$7,623
|$6,104
|$6,264
|$6,284
|$35,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,826
|$798
|$1,185
|$1,426
|$5,581
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,191
|Financing
|$992
|$798
|$590
|$370
|$133
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$3,772
|$1,662
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,164
|$9,358
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,218
|$6,602
|$5,287
|$5,425
|$5,443
|$30,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$401
|$2,108
|$921
|$1,368
|$1,646
|$6,444
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,146
|$921
|$681
|$427
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$4,355
|$1,919
|$1,689
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,488
|$7,623
|$6,104
|$6,264
|$6,284
|$35,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$329
|$1,726
|$754
|$1,120
|$1,348
|$5,277
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,126
|Financing
|$938
|$754
|$557
|$349
|$126
|$2,725
|Depreciation
|$3,566
|$1,571
|$1,383
|$1,226
|$1,100
|$8,847
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,770
|$6,242
|$4,998
|$5,129
|$5,146
|$29,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$354
|$1,859
|$812
|$1,206
|$1,452
|$5,683
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,213
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$600
|$376
|$136
|$2,934
|Depreciation
|$3,840
|$1,692
|$1,490
|$1,320
|$1,185
|$9,528
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,368
|$6,722
|$5,383
|$5,524
|$5,542
|$31,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,826
|$798
|$1,185
|$1,426
|$5,581
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,191
|Financing
|$992
|$798
|$590
|$370
|$133
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$3,772
|$1,662
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,164
|$9,358
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,218
|$6,602
|$5,287
|$5,425
|$5,443
|$30,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$841
|$868
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$344
|$1,809
|$790
|$1,174
|$1,413
|$5,531
|Repairs
|$264
|$384
|$447
|$524
|$611
|$2,230
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,180
|Financing
|$983
|$790
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,856
|Depreciation
|$3,738
|$1,647
|$1,450
|$1,285
|$1,153
|$9,273
|Fuel
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,411
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,143
|$6,542
|$5,239
|$5,376
|$5,393
|$30,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$395
|$2,075
|$906
|$1,346
|$1,620
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$670
|$420
|$151
|$3,275
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,889
|$1,663
|$1,474
|$1,323
|$10,634
|Fuel
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,315
|$6,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,339
|$7,503
|$6,008
|$6,165
|$6,185
|$35,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,876
|$819
|$1,217
|$1,464
|$5,734
|Repairs
|$273
|$398
|$463
|$544
|$634
|$2,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,224
|Financing
|$1,019
|$819
|$606
|$380
|$137
|$2,961
|Depreciation
|$3,875
|$1,707
|$1,503
|$1,332
|$1,196
|$9,613
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,442
|$6,782
|$5,431
|$5,573
|$5,591
|$31,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$1,089
|$5,140
|Maintenance
|$420
|$2,208
|$964
|$1,432
|$1,724
|$6,748
|Repairs
|$322
|$468
|$545
|$640
|$746
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,200
|$964
|$713
|$447
|$161
|$3,485
|Depreciation
|$4,561
|$2,010
|$1,769
|$1,568
|$1,407
|$11,314
|Fuel
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$6,602
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,936
|$7,983
|$6,392
|$6,560
|$6,581
|$37,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$316
|$1,660
|$725
|$1,077
|$1,296
|$5,074
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,083
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,511
|$1,330
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,507
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,471
|$6,002
|$4,806
|$4,932
|$4,948
|$28,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,186
|$1,220
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$471
|$2,473
|$1,080
|$1,605
|$1,931
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$361
|$524
|$611
|$717
|$836
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,369
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,080
|$799
|$501
|$180
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,109
|$2,251
|$1,982
|$1,757
|$1,576
|$12,675
|Fuel
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,567
|$7,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,132
|$8,943
|$7,161
|$7,349
|$7,373
|$41,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$844
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$335
|$1,760
|$769
|$1,142
|$1,374
|$5,378
|Repairs
|$257
|$373
|$435
|$510
|$595
|$2,169
|Taxes & Fees
|$974
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,148
|Financing
|$956
|$769
|$568
|$356
|$128
|$2,777
|Depreciation
|$3,635
|$1,602
|$1,410
|$1,250
|$1,121
|$9,017
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,919
|$6,362
|$5,094
|$5,228
|$5,245
|$29,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$999
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$386
|$2,025
|$885
|$1,314
|$1,581
|$6,190
|Repairs
|$295
|$429
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$2,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$4,183
|$1,843
|$1,623
|$1,438
|$1,291
|$10,379
|Fuel
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$6,056
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,115
|$7,322
|$5,863
|$6,017
|$6,037
|$34,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$316
|$1,660
|$725
|$1,077
|$1,296
|$5,074
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,083
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,511
|$1,330
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,507
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,471
|$6,002
|$4,806
|$4,932
|$4,948
|$28,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$316
|$1,660
|$725
|$1,077
|$1,296
|$5,074
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,083
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,511
|$1,330
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,507
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,471
|$6,002
|$4,806
|$4,932
|$4,948
|$28,159
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
