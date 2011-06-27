  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2017 Honda Civic
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2017 Honda Civic Cost to Own

More about the 2017 Civic

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Civic Hatchback

Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$39,704*

Total Cash Price

$23,636

EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$41,394*

Total Cash Price

$24,642

EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$40,267*

Total Cash Price

$23,971

LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$30,975*

Total Cash Price

$18,439

Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,199*

Total Cash Price

$20,954

EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,567*

Total Cash Price

$17,601

Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$39,141*

Total Cash Price

$23,301

EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,159*

Total Cash Price

$16,763

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,538*

Total Cash Price

$18,775

Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,101*

Total Cash Price

$19,110

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,722*

Total Cash Price

$17,098

Civic Coupe

EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$37,733*

Total Cash Price

$22,462

LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,354*

Total Cash Price

$20,451

EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,791*

Total Cash Price

$20,116

EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$36,607*

Total Cash Price

$21,792

LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$41,957*

Total Cash Price

$24,977

Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,538*

Total Cash Price

$18,775

LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,859*

Total Cash Price

$23,133

Civic Si

Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,762*

Total Cash Price

$21,289

Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$30,975*

Total Cash Price

$18,439

Civic Si w/Summer Tires

Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,762*

Total Cash Price

$21,289

Civic Sedan

Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$29,285*

Total Cash Price

$17,434

EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,538*

Total Cash Price

$18,775

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$30,975*

Total Cash Price

$18,439

EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$30,693*

Total Cash Price

$18,272

LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,199*

Total Cash Price

$20,954

EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$31,820*

Total Cash Price

$18,942

EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,451*

Total Cash Price

$22,295

LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,159*

Total Cash Price

$16,763

Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$41,957*

Total Cash Price

$24,977

EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,849*

Total Cash Price

$17,769

EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,354*

Total Cash Price

$20,451

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,159*

Total Cash Price

$16,763

LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,159*

Total Cash Price

$16,763

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,026$1,058$1,089$1,122$1,155$5,450
Maintenance$446$2,341$1,022$1,519$1,827$7,154
Repairs$341$496$578$678$791$2,885
Taxes & Fees$1,296$58$58$58$58$1,527
Financing$1,272$1,022$756$474$171$3,694
Depreciation$4,835$2,131$1,875$1,662$1,492$11,995
Fuel$1,318$1,358$1,399$1,441$1,483$6,999
True Cost to Own®$10,534$8,463$6,776$6,954$6,977$39,704

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,070$1,103$1,135$1,170$1,204$5,682
Maintenance$465$2,440$1,066$1,583$1,905$7,459
Repairs$356$517$603$707$825$3,008
Taxes & Fees$1,351$60$60$60$60$1,592
Financing$1,326$1,066$788$494$178$3,851
Depreciation$5,041$2,221$1,955$1,733$1,555$12,505
Fuel$1,374$1,416$1,458$1,502$1,546$7,297
True Cost to Own®$10,982$8,823$7,065$7,250$7,274$41,394

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,041$1,073$1,104$1,138$1,171$5,527
Maintenance$452$2,374$1,037$1,540$1,853$7,256
Repairs$346$503$586$688$802$2,926
Taxes & Fees$1,314$59$59$59$59$1,549
Financing$1,290$1,037$766$480$173$3,747
Depreciation$4,903$2,161$1,902$1,686$1,513$12,165
Fuel$1,337$1,377$1,419$1,461$1,504$7,099
True Cost to Own®$10,684$8,583$6,873$7,053$7,076$40,267

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$348$1,826$798$1,185$1,426$5,581
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,011$45$45$45$45$1,191
Financing$992$798$590$370$133$2,882
Depreciation$3,772$1,662$1,463$1,297$1,164$9,358
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,218$6,602$5,287$5,425$5,443$30,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$910$938$965$995$1,024$4,831
Maintenance$395$2,075$906$1,346$1,620$6,343
Repairs$303$440$513$601$701$2,558
Taxes & Fees$1,149$51$51$51$51$1,354
Financing$1,128$906$670$420$151$3,275
Depreciation$4,286$1,889$1,663$1,474$1,323$10,634
Fuel$1,169$1,204$1,240$1,278$1,315$6,205
True Cost to Own®$9,339$7,503$6,008$6,165$6,185$35,199

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$764$788$811$836$860$4,058
Maintenance$332$1,743$761$1,131$1,361$5,328
Repairs$254$370$431$505$589$2,148
Taxes & Fees$965$43$43$43$43$1,137
Financing$947$761$563$353$127$2,751
Depreciation$3,600$1,587$1,397$1,238$1,111$8,932
Fuel$982$1,011$1,042$1,073$1,105$5,212
True Cost to Own®$7,845$6,302$5,046$5,179$5,195$29,567

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,073$1,106$1,138$5,372
Maintenance$439$2,307$1,008$1,497$1,801$7,053
Repairs$336$489$570$669$780$2,844
Taxes & Fees$1,277$57$57$57$57$1,505
Financing$1,254$1,008$745$467$168$3,642
Depreciation$4,766$2,100$1,849$1,639$1,471$11,825
Fuel$1,300$1,339$1,379$1,421$1,462$6,900
True Cost to Own®$10,385$8,343$6,680$6,855$6,878$39,141

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$316$1,660$725$1,077$1,296$5,074
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$919$41$41$41$41$1,083
Financing$902$725$536$336$121$2,620
Depreciation$3,429$1,511$1,330$1,179$1,058$8,507
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$7,471$6,002$4,806$4,932$4,948$28,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$354$1,859$812$1,206$1,452$5,683
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,029$46$46$46$46$1,213
Financing$1,010$812$600$376$136$2,934
Depreciation$3,840$1,692$1,490$1,320$1,185$9,528
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,368$6,722$5,383$5,524$5,542$31,538

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$830$855$880$907$934$4,406
Maintenance$360$1,892$826$1,228$1,477$5,784
Repairs$276$401$467$548$640$2,332
Taxes & Fees$1,048$47$47$47$47$1,235
Financing$1,028$826$611$383$138$2,987
Depreciation$3,909$1,723$1,516$1,344$1,206$9,698
Fuel$1,066$1,098$1,131$1,165$1,199$5,659
True Cost to Own®$8,517$6,842$5,479$5,622$5,641$32,101

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$743$765$787$812$835$3,942
Maintenance$322$1,693$740$1,099$1,322$5,175
Repairs$247$359$418$491$572$2,087
Taxes & Fees$937$42$42$42$42$1,105
Financing$920$740$547$343$123$2,672
Depreciation$3,498$1,541$1,357$1,203$1,079$8,677
Fuel$954$982$1,012$1,042$1,073$5,063
True Cost to Own®$7,620$6,122$4,902$5,031$5,047$28,722

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$976$1,005$1,034$1,067$1,097$5,179
Maintenance$423$2,224$972$1,443$1,737$6,799
Repairs$324$472$549$645$752$2,742
Taxes & Fees$1,231$55$55$55$55$1,451
Financing$1,209$972$718$450$162$3,511
Depreciation$4,595$2,025$1,782$1,580$1,418$11,399
Fuel$1,253$1,290$1,329$1,369$1,410$6,652
True Cost to Own®$10,011$8,043$6,440$6,609$6,630$37,733

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$915$942$971$999$4,715
Maintenance$386$2,025$885$1,314$1,581$6,190
Repairs$295$429$500$587$684$2,496
Taxes & Fees$1,121$50$50$50$50$1,321
Financing$1,100$885$654$410$148$3,196
Depreciation$4,183$1,843$1,623$1,438$1,291$10,379
Fuel$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,283$6,056
True Cost to Own®$9,115$7,322$5,863$6,017$6,037$34,354

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$874$900$926$955$983$4,638
Maintenance$379$1,992$870$1,292$1,555$6,089
Repairs$290$422$492$577$673$2,455
Taxes & Fees$1,103$49$49$49$49$1,300
Financing$1,082$870$643$403$145$3,144
Depreciation$4,115$1,813$1,596$1,415$1,270$10,208
Fuel$1,122$1,156$1,190$1,226$1,262$5,957
True Cost to Own®$8,965$7,202$5,767$5,918$5,938$33,791

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$946$975$1,004$1,035$1,065$5,025
Maintenance$411$2,158$943$1,400$1,685$6,596
Repairs$315$458$533$625$729$2,660
Taxes & Fees$1,195$53$53$53$53$1,408
Financing$1,173$943$697$437$157$3,406
Depreciation$4,458$1,964$1,729$1,533$1,375$11,059
Fuel$1,216$1,252$1,290$1,329$1,368$6,453
True Cost to Own®$9,712$7,803$6,248$6,412$6,432$36,607

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,150$1,186$1,220$5,759
Maintenance$471$2,473$1,080$1,605$1,931$7,560
Repairs$361$524$611$717$836$3,049
Taxes & Fees$1,369$61$61$61$61$1,614
Financing$1,344$1,080$799$501$180$3,904
Depreciation$5,109$2,251$1,982$1,757$1,576$12,675
Fuel$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,523$1,567$7,396
True Cost to Own®$11,132$8,943$7,161$7,349$7,373$41,957

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$354$1,859$812$1,206$1,452$5,683
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,029$46$46$46$46$1,213
Financing$1,010$812$600$376$136$2,934
Depreciation$3,840$1,692$1,490$1,320$1,185$9,528
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,368$6,722$5,383$5,524$5,542$31,538

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,035$1,065$1,098$1,130$5,334
Maintenance$436$2,291$1,000$1,486$1,788$7,002
Repairs$334$486$566$664$774$2,823
Taxes & Fees$1,268$57$57$57$57$1,495
Financing$1,245$1,000$740$464$167$3,616
Depreciation$4,732$2,085$1,835$1,627$1,460$11,740
Fuel$1,290$1,329$1,369$1,410$1,452$6,850
True Cost to Own®$10,310$8,283$6,632$6,806$6,828$38,859

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$953$980$1,011$1,040$4,909
Maintenance$401$2,108$921$1,368$1,646$6,444
Repairs$307$447$521$611$712$2,598
Taxes & Fees$1,167$52$52$52$52$1,375
Financing$1,146$921$681$427$154$3,327
Depreciation$4,355$1,919$1,689$1,497$1,344$10,804
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$1,336$6,304
True Cost to Own®$9,488$7,623$6,104$6,264$6,284$35,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$348$1,826$798$1,185$1,426$5,581
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,011$45$45$45$45$1,191
Financing$992$798$590$370$133$2,882
Depreciation$3,772$1,662$1,463$1,297$1,164$9,358
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,218$6,602$5,287$5,425$5,443$30,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$953$980$1,011$1,040$4,909
Maintenance$401$2,108$921$1,368$1,646$6,444
Repairs$307$447$521$611$712$2,598
Taxes & Fees$1,167$52$52$52$52$1,375
Financing$1,146$921$681$427$154$3,327
Depreciation$4,355$1,919$1,689$1,497$1,344$10,804
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$1,336$6,304
True Cost to Own®$9,488$7,623$6,104$6,264$6,284$35,762

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$757$780$803$828$852$4,020
Maintenance$329$1,726$754$1,120$1,348$5,277
Repairs$252$366$426$500$583$2,128
Taxes & Fees$956$43$43$43$43$1,126
Financing$938$754$557$349$126$2,725
Depreciation$3,566$1,571$1,383$1,226$1,100$8,847
Fuel$972$1,002$1,032$1,063$1,094$5,163
True Cost to Own®$7,770$6,242$4,998$5,129$5,146$29,285

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$815$840$865$892$917$4,329
Maintenance$354$1,859$812$1,206$1,452$5,683
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,029$46$46$46$46$1,213
Financing$1,010$812$600$376$136$2,934
Depreciation$3,840$1,692$1,490$1,320$1,185$9,528
Fuel$1,047$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,178$5,560
True Cost to Own®$8,368$6,722$5,383$5,524$5,542$31,538

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$801$825$849$876$901$4,252
Maintenance$348$1,826$798$1,185$1,426$5,581
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,011$45$45$45$45$1,191
Financing$992$798$590$370$133$2,882
Depreciation$3,772$1,662$1,463$1,297$1,164$9,358
Fuel$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,157$5,460
True Cost to Own®$8,218$6,602$5,287$5,425$5,443$30,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$794$818$841$868$893$4,213
Maintenance$344$1,809$790$1,174$1,413$5,531
Repairs$264$384$447$524$611$2,230
Taxes & Fees$1,002$45$45$45$45$1,180
Financing$983$790$584$366$132$2,856
Depreciation$3,738$1,647$1,450$1,285$1,153$9,273
Fuel$1,019$1,050$1,081$1,114$1,147$5,411
True Cost to Own®$8,143$6,542$5,239$5,376$5,393$30,693

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$910$938$965$995$1,024$4,831
Maintenance$395$2,075$906$1,346$1,620$6,343
Repairs$303$440$513$601$701$2,558
Taxes & Fees$1,149$51$51$51$51$1,354
Financing$1,128$906$670$420$151$3,275
Depreciation$4,286$1,889$1,663$1,474$1,323$10,634
Fuel$1,169$1,204$1,240$1,278$1,315$6,205
True Cost to Own®$9,339$7,503$6,008$6,165$6,185$35,199

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$823$847$872$899$925$4,367
Maintenance$357$1,876$819$1,217$1,464$5,734
Repairs$273$398$463$544$634$2,312
Taxes & Fees$1,038$46$46$46$46$1,224
Financing$1,019$819$606$380$137$2,961
Depreciation$3,875$1,707$1,503$1,332$1,196$9,613
Fuel$1,057$1,088$1,121$1,155$1,189$5,609
True Cost to Own®$8,442$6,782$5,431$5,573$5,591$31,820

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$968$998$1,027$1,059$1,089$5,140
Maintenance$420$2,208$964$1,432$1,724$6,748
Repairs$322$468$545$640$746$2,721
Taxes & Fees$1,222$55$55$55$55$1,440
Financing$1,200$964$713$447$161$3,485
Depreciation$4,561$2,010$1,769$1,568$1,407$11,314
Fuel$1,244$1,281$1,319$1,359$1,399$6,602
True Cost to Own®$9,936$7,983$6,392$6,560$6,581$37,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$8,507

Taxes & Fees

$1,083

Financing

$2,620

Fuel

$4,964

Insurance

$3,865

Repairs

$2,046

Maintenance

$5,074

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$316$1,660$725$1,077$1,296$5,074
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$919$41$41$41$41$1,083
Financing$902$725$536$336$121$2,620
Depreciation$3,429$1,511$1,330$1,179$1,058$8,507
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$7,471$6,002$4,806$4,932$4,948$28,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,150$1,186$1,220$5,759
Maintenance$471$2,473$1,080$1,605$1,931$7,560
Repairs$361$524$611$717$836$3,049
Taxes & Fees$1,369$61$61$61$61$1,614
Financing$1,344$1,080$799$501$180$3,904
Depreciation$5,109$2,251$1,982$1,757$1,576$12,675
Fuel$1,393$1,435$1,478$1,523$1,567$7,396
True Cost to Own®$11,132$8,943$7,161$7,349$7,373$41,957

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$772$795$818$844$868$4,097
Maintenance$335$1,760$769$1,142$1,374$5,378
Repairs$257$373$435$510$595$2,169
Taxes & Fees$974$43$43$43$43$1,148
Financing$956$769$568$356$128$2,777
Depreciation$3,635$1,602$1,410$1,250$1,121$9,017
Fuel$991$1,021$1,052$1,083$1,115$5,262
True Cost to Own®$7,919$6,362$5,094$5,228$5,245$29,849

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$915$942$971$999$4,715
Maintenance$386$2,025$885$1,314$1,581$6,190
Repairs$295$429$500$587$684$2,496
Taxes & Fees$1,121$50$50$50$50$1,321
Financing$1,100$885$654$410$148$3,196
Depreciation$4,183$1,843$1,623$1,438$1,291$10,379
Fuel$1,141$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,283$6,056
True Cost to Own®$9,115$7,322$5,863$6,017$6,037$34,354

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$316$1,660$725$1,077$1,296$5,074
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$919$41$41$41$41$1,083
Financing$902$725$536$336$121$2,620
Depreciation$3,429$1,511$1,330$1,179$1,058$8,507
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$7,471$6,002$4,806$4,932$4,948$28,159

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$728$750$772$796$819$3,865
Maintenance$316$1,660$725$1,077$1,296$5,074
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$919$41$41$41$41$1,083
Financing$902$725$536$336$121$2,620
Depreciation$3,429$1,511$1,330$1,179$1,058$8,507
Fuel$935$963$992$1,022$1,052$4,964
True Cost to Own®$7,471$6,002$4,806$4,932$4,948$28,159

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Civic

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Civic in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2017 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles