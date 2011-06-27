Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
You can't go wrong with Honda
I drove several other brands in this category but kept coming back to Honda Civic. Mazda 3 was sporty and fun to drive but was noisy and had poor visibility due to small windows. Hyundai Elantra seemed unrefined but was cheaper. Honda Civic does a great job across the board. Acceleration is not bad. The car is smooth and quiet. Steering is soft and precise. Lots of features are standard. I love the two tier dash and Navi Assist. Interior is spacious and looks good. Excellent visibility all around. If you are looking for a work horse for long commute with smooth quiet and comfortable ride this is the car you want to consider. Yes excellent MPG that nobody else can beat.
I'm Back in a Honda Again
I've been through a lot of cars in my life, and I'd love to recount them for you all, but there's a character limit here. Instead, let me just say that everything about this car meets or exceeds what I expected, aside from a few small things. The interior is huge, the car is gorgeous, the electronics are beyond what I expected, and the price is very reasonable for a low-end sedan. I'm financing my new Civic, and I have it in "Honda commercial silver", but I already love it. It's smooth, comfortable and quiet. The stereo is great, and the velocity-based audio is a treat. It's getting 37mpg right now, but it's not even broken in. Acceleration and braking are too smooth to be real, and slamming on the brakes or putting the pedal to the metal feel like you're barely changing speed. The smooth changing transmission is amazing for that. No jerky shifting in this auto. I'm dropping about $400 a month on it, and when it's paid off, I'll be happy about that. The seats are comfortable, the touch screen works well, and I would give it a "great" if it weren't for the fact that only iPhones seem to mesh well. Still, bluetooth and USB work excellently with this car. Overall, a quiet, well-controlled environment inside, a beautiful exterior with the chrome bar in the front and the smooth styling, and for a sedan, it's really sexy. There are some "bad" parts though. The trunk is relatively small, compared to say, a Hyundai Sonata, but that's more like a 4-banger Accord. Ultimately, I'd much rather drive my Civic than a Sonata. The backup and right-turn cameras are awesome, but I'm not sure I trust them yet. I'm still really leery of both cameras. The little guide rails given are great, but I just can't hand myself over to the computer and camera and still find myself wrapping my right arm around the passenger seat to look out the back. The pillars in the back are atrociously huge and create giant blind spots, but that's where the right-turn camera comes into play. It really doesn't have the guts that the older Civics did, with its roughly 10 second 0-60, but it does still feel responsive, despite that. The ABS is strong and you never feel the jerky push-pull of older systems, and hitting curves feels just as simple as the 1995 version. All-manual seat adjustment is kinda sad for a car in this range, but it's a tiny quibble, with the ability to raise and lower the seat being a new thing for me, even if I do have to do it manually. It also has a slightly wider turn radius than I expected, but still pretty nice. It also seems to attract bugs, maybe they're turned on by the beauty of the front end, which is far better than model years newer and older. Overall, these minor issues are extremely minor, while the positives are huge. If you want a new car that will save you money on gas for a relatively low price, this is absolutely the way to go. Keep the eco on, drive the speed limit, and ignore the jerks who want to get to work a whole 3 minutes earlier. This is no beastly sports car, but if you're looking for that, you're in the wrong place. If you want something that won't cost you and arm and a leg to use, you've found it. Don't bother leasing; this thing will keep its value far more than most cars. It's smooth, simple, efficient and fun to drive. There are so many things I like and so few I don't, give it a test drive at least before the 2016s ruin the look for you.
No concerns whatsoever with this '15 Civic
I'm getting 34 mpg with a mixture of city and highway driving. Comfortable ride. It's pushing 100 degrees daily in Memphis right now, and the A/C is strong on this little car. I use it to commute about 50 miles per day. The tech is great. Great car for the money.
Great College Car
The compact car market has a multitude of options which made it somewhat difficult for me to find the appropriate vehicle; however, the Honda Civic was the best in terms of value, comfort, fuel economy, and reliability. Honda’s are not very common in my area and I was lucky to find a 2015 Honda Civic LX in white with a beige interior — exactly what I was looking for. The LX has plenty of standard features such as a backup camera and Bluetooth. The EX would have been nice, but the added features and technology could cause problem down the road; not to mention the extra price premium. I have been averaging 33-36 MPG with around 70 percent city and 30 percent highway driving. The road and wind noises are definitely noticeable and can be a tad loud on uneven or rough pavement; the sound system is speed sensitive, however, which helps drown out the unwanted noise. The interior design is outstanding. I love the huge dash with clear, easy-to-read gages and read-outs. Visibility is amazing with clear sight lines and a low cowl. The backup camera is impressively clear which aids when backing up. Front seat comfort is average for a 5’9’’ male and I have plenty of room. The vehicle does not exceed any standards; however, it does do everything right.
Excellent commuter car
I needed a commuter car and did lots of internet research, and it came down to the Mazda3 or this Honda, but the Toyota corolla would have been a fine choice as well. The mazda3 had better mileage and was a sportier driver, but the seats were hard and uncomfortable for me putting my thick wallet in my hip pocket. The Honda seats are way more comfortable and the ride is a tad softer. It is a well made car with great fit and finish, moreso than I would expect (last econobox I bought was 15 years ago). ######## March 2017 update- still a great car getting 36mpg overall, 42mpg on the highway! Still love the car. My only complaint after a year of owning is that the nav system could be much better. The touch screen will send you no where near the spot you put your finger on sometimes, very aggravating. the traffic updates are great however. ######## Sept 2019 Update- I still on the car now with over 50,000 miles on it and it is still going strong and reliable as ever the drivers door lock mechanism failed but other than that I have had zero problems. I am still getting gas mileage on the highway in the 40 mile per gallon range. I couldn’t be happier with the car
