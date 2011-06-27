  1. Home
Used 2012 Honda Civic Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG44
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)580.8/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG44
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Torque127 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,400
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.7 cu.ft.
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2868 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Green Opal Metallic
  • Cool Mist Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,400
P195/65R15 89S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
