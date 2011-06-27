Used 2011 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

A Civic With the Soul of a Racing Machine 90in55 , 12/15/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This car in my opinion is one of the greatest Hondas ever built. The Si is really in a class by itself, as Honda has continued to shun turbos in favor of high RPM fun. You've no doubt read about the severe lack of low end torque, but I'm here to tell you that this complaint is way overblown. The car moves smartly around town, and is perfectly calibrated for American highways. The interior is a combo of jet-fighter/Prius, but works fine for me. If you intend to purchase an 8th generation Si, know that the car underwent a mid-cycle refresh in '09, which addressed some minor issues affecting earlier models. There were also some exterior cosmetic improvements in those later years. Report Abuse

The Honeymoon Continues...Mostly 90in55 , 02/15/2013 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My initial thoughts were posted here a little over a year ago, and I have since put about 6K miles on the odometer. I thought I'd provide a more objective review, now that the giddiness has worn off somewhat. I'm still in love with this vehicle! It provides tremendous bang for the buck, has been trouble-free, and looks like a poor man's exotic from certain angles. I will break down and admit that the lack of low-end power has become apparent, and sometimes I feel like a show-off when I'm revving the engine alongside my fellow motorists. They think I'm trying to race them, while I'm just trying to keep up. Oh, but what a sound! One day soon these high-RPM engines will be no more. Report Abuse