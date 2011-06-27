Used 2011 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, noisy, and unsure of quality
Had the left rear wheel bearing replaced at 10K miles. Do a quick search and you will see wheel bearings on this generation of civic are an issue, and Honda didn't correct the problem even on the last model year. The car seems to be well built otherwise, only a small rattle by the tweeter near the front left of the windshield.
1 year
This is my wifes 3rd honda. 2 accords before this. Bought the car for my wife. she loves the car. easy to read speedometer. simple car which does not overwhelm her with gadgets. She wanted a small car and felt the accord was to big. Honda has made this car as cheap as possible. steering wheel material starting to come off. not sure why? Florida is hot, but one year? Doors seem to flex when shuting. hollow sounding. car does not feel stable at high speed. car tends to move around especially when being passed by vehicles. soft suspension? No compaints about the engine or transmission. Gas milage is good. stereo is basic, speakers are ok.
Great car
bought it new, so far 85,000 miles not one major problem, it is a little noisy on the highway, tire noise, great in town, one of the best cars I ever owned. Dealership is OK I guess have never been there again, except to look for a new car last week In town it is the best, for traveling it is a bit small, next car will be accord or like, more trunk room for traveling but we love the civic. I average 30 mpg in town and around 40 on the highway, only problem is the trunk lock (inside the car no longer works, can release it and open it from outside but Honda had a lock so you could not release the trunk from inside and it does not work, stuck otherwise no problems in 85,000 miles, pretty good now days! would recommend it to anyone needs reliable transportation, not luxury for sure but very dependable and inexpensive Update I now have 100k on the car, except for replacing front breaks, no problems. I hate the thought of replacing this car
Another fantastic Civic
This is my third Honda Civic. It's actually a Canadian SE model, which is essentially an Si Sedan with a standard black interior and 1.8L SOHC VTEC engine. It came with standard 16" 5-spoke alloys, sunroof, chrome exhaust finisher and iPod interface. My 1996 and 2004 were both fantastic cars, and the 2011 is no exception. It's bigger, roomier, more comfortable, quieter and more refined, upscale and attractive looking.
A Quirky but Loveable Little Car
I'll start off by saying that I'm reviewing the Civic as an economy sedan, not a sports car. First, the Civic is fun to drive. It's actually a blast to drive - more so than my old Pontiac Grand Am GT was, with its 3.4L V6. Second, it's laughably cheap. No, I don't mean that it didn't cost a lot, because it did - I mean that a fill-up generally costs somewhere around $30. A side note about the fuel: with spirited driving, I still get around 30mpg. I'm anxious to take a long road trip in my Civic. Third, it's quirky. That isn't necessarily a bad thing. The gas pedal is mounted in the floor, which will require a bit of a learning curve, but it isn't anything too serious. Also, the horn...
