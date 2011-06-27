Used 2003 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2.5 years of love for my ep3 kingchristo , 10/11/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My Civic Si looked new when I bought it 2.5 years ago with 55K (totally stock). It's now at 90K, and it's been really great. The handling is a dream, it's comfortable as can be up front, and I get 30MPG+ even while having some fun on the mountain roads I drive daily. Its quick enough to be fun, though there are *now* a lot of faster cars for everyday use. I had to replace an O2 sensor and a door lock actuator (both of which are relatively easy to do yourself, luckily, and thus done for < $300 total). The backseat is a bit tight, but much better than what many similar cars have. The biggest shortcoming of this car is the lack of a 6th gear. 5th at 75mph=3700rpm. Report Abuse

Love my EP3 tomjaaahallo , 01/02/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Si in may 2012 with 140k and now it has 154k. This was the first car I've bought with my own money, and I am extremely satisfied. The 2.0L 4 has just enough hp to have fun but still is capable over over 30 mpg highway. The shifter is very easy to use and the handling is very responsive. Most of all, this car is extremely reliable. I have only needed brakes put on the car after purchasing, other than that no problems have surfaced. The best way to sum up this car is deceptively quick, deceptively room y (especially the rear seat), and deceptively reliable. I will definitely look at another Si when the time to get a new car comes, but for now I am extremely happy with my '03! Report Abuse

Buy it mrmas , 02/09/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Outstanding car. Plenty of power, great stiff ride, German feel, good fuel econ. about 27mpg avg. I have had this car since it was brand new, and I will drive it until the wheels fall off. Of the cars in this class, this is the best one. Hatch is handy. Deceptively roomy. Great seats and steering wheel. Brakes are better than average for Honda. Report Abuse

My two cents jen , 09/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my first Japanese car and my first manual shift car. I bought it used (31000 miles) from a private party because I was looking for a used 2-door hatch-back gas saver with low mileage and light color (very specific am I?). GTI and Civic Si were my only options. GTI lost out in fuel economy (heavier car) and was mostly sold by dealers. I got lucky to find this babe. 8 months later I can say that I made a great choice! The reasons: 1. fuel economy (not at Prius level but kind enough to my wallet) 2. you don't see many of them on the road, unlike the Civic 4-door sedan 3. smooth and fun to drive 4. hatch-back (why don't they make hatchback anymore?) Report Abuse