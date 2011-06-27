Used 2002 Honda Civic Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|30
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/34 mpg
|26/35 mpg
|26/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/448.8 mi.
|343.2/462.0 mi.
|343.2/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Torque
|110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.7 l
|1.7 l
|1.7 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 6100 rpm
|127 hp @ 6300 rpm
|127 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Valve timing
|no
|Variable
|Variable
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|38 in.
|36.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|50.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|36.3 in.
|35 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|46.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36 in.
|36 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52 in.
|52 in.
|52.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Front track
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Length
|174.6 in.
|174.6 in.
|174.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2515 lbs.
|2615 lbs.
|2590 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|14 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P185/70R S tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P185/65R H tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,910
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
