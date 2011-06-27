  1. Home
Used 2002 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG293030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg26/35 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.343.2/462.0 mi.343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG293030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm114 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l1.7 l1.7 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6100 rpm127 hp @ 6300 rpm127 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
manual rear seat easy entrynonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Front head room39.8 in.38 in.36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.51.2 in.50.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Rear head room37.2 in.36.3 in.35 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.49.8 in.46.7 in.
Rear leg room36 in.36 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.52 in.52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Front track57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Length174.6 in.174.6 in.174.7 in.
Curb weight2515 lbs.2615 lbs.2590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Exterior Colors
  • Vintage Plum Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Clover Green
  • Radiant Ruby Pearl
  • Vintage Plum Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Clover Green
  • Radiant Ruby Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Rallye Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Clover Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
14 in. wheelsyesnono
P185/70R S tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
15 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P185/65R H tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,910
Starting MSRP
$17,810
Starting MSRP
$17,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
