Used 1999 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Most reliable car I've had
Purchased my 99 Civic EX with 60,000 miles from a dealership in 2003. Over 7 years later she's still running like a champ at 190,000 miles. I've only had to replace the belts once and have the routine oil changes and fluid flushes. She has survived three minor accidents without damaging anything mechanical - just the window controls/trunk seals aren't up to snuff now. Hoping she makes another 100,000! You can't beat the value/longevity of this vehicle!
Excellent car
I drove this car for almost 13 years and still going strong. This car is reliable, easy to maintain and still looks great.
226K, super reliable, cheap to own and sporty around corners!
The 6th gen Honda Civics have supreme reliability, and good gas mileage (http://www.fuelly.com/driver/danwat1234/civic). It does as well or better than my mother's 2012 Elantra! I am the 3rd owner and has 226,000 miles on it, mostly highway. Automatic 4-speed transmission, d16y7 engine. The coolant system has a very very slow leak it in it somewhere but everything else is absolutely perfect with this car. Supreme reliability, great suspension, handles really good after installing a rear sway bar and 205/50/R16 tires. I love that this car is so versatile. I plan on installing a trailer hitch so I can tow small trailers with this car too! This car has supreme usefulness.
1999 Honda civic ex couple in silver
I have been driving this car for 6 months now, and I love it. I bought it with 81,000 miles on it and have not had a single problem with it. If you take care of it and do all the regular maintenance this car will run like a top. In cold weather the gas mileage will be in the mid to high 20's in the city and low 30's highway. Summertime the gas mileage has been better I'm in low 30's all the time and almost got to 36 on the last tank which was mostly city driving, I throw it in neutral and coast down hills when I can that makes the mpg go up. This car has power if you want to use it you have to shift over 5500 rpm for the V-TEC to kick in and then it's fast.
Brilliant!
I will never sell this car! I have had it since 2007 and a lot of people tell me I need to upgrade to a better car. I never will, here are the secrets: - They only made a few Honda HX's. Its got a unique transmission that gives it appox 38 mpg. They stopped making the HX's so Honda could come up with its Hybrids! - I got the stickshft. I did change Timing Belt along with all belts/sparks and the ride is great. - I can go from Cleveland to Chicago/New York on one full tank of gas (which is all of 12 gallons!!!) - I put the best/premium gas - yes, thats how much I love this car LOL. Its got 136000 miles on it currently and I plan on driving it least to 300000...
