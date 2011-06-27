Used 1996 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

1996 Honda Civic EX coupe nickaxisa , 09/07/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've had my 96 Honda Civic EX coupe for about a year now, it came out of the abusive driving conditions of NYC, and i can't believe how reliable this car is! I bought my civic from a small dealership for only $2200 with 150k and I don't regret buying this car at all. I'm a college student and I commute everyday with this car. I never had any mechanical problems with the car until I had my friend who is a mechanic look at it. He did find some problems, like it was leaking brake fluid and oil and the desperately needed a tune up, an oil change and new brake pads. Even when the car needed all that work it running and driving fine, but now that i fixed all that the car is running beautifully. Report Abuse

96 Civic EX just won't die! tareseb1 , 07/31/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my '96 Civic EX in '04 with 60k miles on it, and have been driving it ever since. It now has 160k miles and they have been really hard miles. I will admit that I was young when I bought it and did not take care of this car the way I should have. 10k miles between oil changes, and really no regular maintenance. I have horses and I use this little car like a truck. It has never let me down. Besides tires, the only things I have had to replace on it are tie rods, belts and a starter. I really can't believe I didn't kill this car!

Best bang for your buck fishboy88 , 12/01/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 96 civic DX 5M when I was 19 with 130,xxx miles, it was the first car I bought and I am now 26 and the car is just about to role over to 200,000, it is still my daily driver, all in all its been the best investment Ive made, now there are a lot of little things that have gone wrong with the car over the years but nothing catastrophic (nothing over $500) and considering that I have ran the s*#t out of it ie driving fast,hard accelerations, burnouts, E-brake turns, just having fun, it has held up and still gets great mileage. I have drove it to Michigan twice and both time clocked my mileage and averaged 40-41MPG with two people and the car fully loaded for a camping trip.

Honda's Best cvilla , 10/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car! I bought it in 1999 used with over 60K miles. People laughed and thought I got ripped off! $8000 for a car with high mileage then. The years of gas at $3.75 came and those same people could not afford to go to the beach like I could because their BIG trucks used too much gas. Now 2009, the car has 221000 miles and still shows no signs of quitting. I didn't do all those scheduled maintenance. I haven't even changed the timing chain/belt. Just oil/ air filters, breaks and fluids! Oh and I had to replace CV boots. That's all. BEST car I've owned, and I've owned plenty. Audi,BMW, Mustang, Chevys, VW, Renault, Bronco etc. Honda could take a lesson from its past and redo it!