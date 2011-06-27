Used 1995 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Will this car ever die? CN , 08/30/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It just runs and runs. At this point I might simply keep another 3 yrs and give to my kid. At 156,000 miles, this puppy is still running strong, no blue smoke. I simply change oil regularly and perform general maintenance; CV boots, brakes, oil, wiper blades, etc. Generally speaking minimal repairs. I've saved a boat-load of money driving this car for so many years. It's comfortable, zippy, easy to park. I wish I had bought the sun roof model back the. My next one will have all the bells and whistles as I've had many years to save money to buy now. Great car! Report Abuse

Love my honda Thor , 02/03/2016 EX 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Beat the crap out of the car, has almost 250k!!! Has had it's far share of repairs and aftermarket mods.... Love it will buy the exact same car again Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My baby and she's a fixer onimpulse , 04/04/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Well to everyone who has problems with this car: The engine in this car craps out anytime after 200,000 miles. A few years ago, that happened to me, and I purchased another engine in LA that was shipped from Japan. Cars in Japan are not allowed to have more than, I think, 60,000 miles on their car. After this, it's technically illegal to drive. So they ship their old, perfectly great engines over here. My Dad gave me this car a few months ago after owning it for 12 years.The most reliable car ever. My Dad now owns the new Civic and a new Accord. I wouldn't trade my 95 Civic for any other new model Honda, Toyota, or any Japanese brand. I get GREAT gas mileage city or highway. up to 36.

Love my Honda! Trish , 01/31/2017 DX 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I could NOT have asked for a better first car! I purchased this vehicle my freshman year of college with 220 k miles on it... It now has 251k on it! The only time I have ever broken down in the past two years was when the transmission went out... Which was what I believe to be my own fault! I was told by a friend that I was likely low or out of transmission fluid! Luckily for me my dad has a few mechanical skills so we bought a junk yard tranny for about $300 or 400... Besides that.. I have AMAZING gas mileage when I keep it tuned up. I've had brake pads changed a couple of times, and headlights a few times few to a short... But this is in a two year span with high mileage so all in all I think it's an amazing vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value