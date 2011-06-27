Used 1995 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Will this car ever die?

CN, 08/30/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

It just runs and runs. At this point I might simply keep another 3 yrs and give to my kid. At 156,000 miles, this puppy is still running strong, no blue smoke. I simply change oil regularly and perform general maintenance; CV boots, brakes, oil, wiper blades, etc. Generally speaking minimal repairs. I've saved a boat-load of money driving this car for so many years. It's comfortable, zippy, easy to park. I wish I had bought the sun roof model back the. My next one will have all the bells and whistles as I've had many years to save money to buy now. Great car!

Love my honda

Thor, 02/03/2016
EX 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Beat the crap out of the car, has almost 250k!!! Has had it's far share of repairs and aftermarket mods.... Love it will buy the exact same car again

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My baby and she's a fixer

onimpulse, 04/04/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Well to everyone who has problems with this car: The engine in this car craps out anytime after 200,000 miles. A few years ago, that happened to me, and I purchased another engine in LA that was shipped from Japan. Cars in Japan are not allowed to have more than, I think, 60,000 miles on their car. After this, it's technically illegal to drive. So they ship their old, perfectly great engines over here. My Dad gave me this car a few months ago after owning it for 12 years.The most reliable car ever. My Dad now owns the new Civic and a new Accord. I wouldn't trade my 95 Civic for any other new model Honda, Toyota, or any Japanese brand. I get GREAT gas mileage city or highway. up to 36.

Love my Honda!

Trish, 01/31/2017
DX 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I could NOT have asked for a better first car! I purchased this vehicle my freshman year of college with 220 k miles on it... It now has 251k on it! The only time I have ever broken down in the past two years was when the transmission went out... Which was what I believe to be my own fault! I was told by a friend that I was likely low or out of transmission fluid! Luckily for me my dad has a few mechanical skills so we bought a junk yard tranny for about $300 or 400... Besides that.. I have AMAZING gas mileage when I keep it tuned up. I've had brake pads changed a couple of times, and headlights a few times few to a short... But this is in a two year span with high mileage so all in all I think it's an amazing vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Most Amazing Gas Mileage... Ever

bomoellobo, 07/03/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My '95 Honda Civic (standard, not automatic) has been a real treat for me after starting out driving Lincoln Town Cars. When I was getting into the 30s for gas mileage, I was quite pleased. When I got 40 MPG, I was tickled pink. And when I got 45 MPG on the highway, I thought that couldn't be beat. Good God, was I wrong. On a 136-mile trip from Portland, ME, to Bangor, ME, I averaged about 62 MPG. 62. I used 2.183 gallons to fill my tank after clocking 136 miles from the last full tank. I could not believe it. There was no error in my math or in the numbers I used. This car is an amazing machine, and I will run this thing until the day it can't run anymore.

