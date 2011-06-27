  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1995 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg25/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.1 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.51.0 in.49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.7 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.6 in.51.3 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.32.8 in.29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.53.3 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity23 cu.ft.nono
Length160.2 in.173.0 in.172.8 in.
Curb weight2390 lbs.2522 lbs.2443 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.51.7 in.50.9 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Frost White
  • Isle Green Pearl
  • Torino Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Horizon Gray Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
See Civic InventorySee Civic InventorySee Civic Inventory

Related Used 1995 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles