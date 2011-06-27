Used 1994 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1994 civic cx
i bought this car for $1400, i was looking for a cx, in red, a 5 speed, and only a hatchback. took me almost 4 years to find exactly what i wanted. 165,000 miles on it, burns a little oil but runs great. can't believe how much people are paying for repairs. i've replaced the radiator, used $25, fuel pump replaced new $40, turned out it was the fuel pump relay, $30. took less than 5 minutes to replace. want consistent 40+ mpg? get good radial tires and run tire pressure around 38 psi, and learn to drive. this car has plenty of power for the 1.5 liter 8 valve motor. run it with super unleaded, big difference, a few cents more but i'm getting as high 46 mpg and actually got 51 mpg on a recent trip. open a book people, learn to fix your own car, very easy to repair. i don't need ABS, or cruise control, seats are comfy but i don't weigh 250 pounds or move like a sloth. cupholders too small, dump the big gulp and get a bottle of water. of course the interior may break, its plastic, and it gets brittle, its almost 25 years old. parts to replace or repair are so cheap, it just make sense to buy a civic.
I hate to sell it!
I bought my 1994 Honda Civic hatchback brand new and only use to go grocery shopping and other local driving. It has approx. 43,000 miles on it and is in great condition. I'm thinking about selling it mainly for new and improved safety features. but I hate to let it go!
Beast car!
So this was a hand-me down car from my mom that got a 09 Honda accord. Truly this car is older than me but it doesn't seem like it. The car has a sturdy build and awesome feel when driving. The interior is a clean cut design and cant get any better. I truly think its built better than my moms car and I'm only 15. My car has over 200,000 miles in it and has a new engine and has been taken care of and its better than any coupe car out there today. its even better than the top fuel efficient car out there getting a top mpg of 46!
Great car
3 years of constant driving an average of 45 miles per day never gave me any problems besides going thru a couple of clutches was never taken into the shop for mechanical problems only maintenance. The fuel mileage on this car is outstanding I usually filled the tank with 8 10 dollars and lasted around 360 miles a full tank. I recently sold my Honda, which after already having a new used Mitsubishi eclipse 99 still was hart broken when the happy new owners drove of in my Honda. I love my new car but after a month I still miss my Honda which never let me down.
Great Choice!
Honda keeps it simple and puts the money where it counts most. Front brake pads lasted 92k miles. Replaced a cv joint and the horn at 96k. Still on first muffler. Great repair record for a 10 year old. Rides vary smooth and handles well but is under powered. Got 54mpgs twice on long trips with a tail wind. Can't imagion selling it, plan to pass it on to my daughter in four years.
