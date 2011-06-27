Used 1994 Honda Civic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|38
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|35/41 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.5/380.8 mi.
|416.5/487.9 mi.
|297.5/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|38
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.5 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 6600 rpm
|70 hp @ 5000 rpm
|125 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.9 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|30.5 in.
|30.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.8 in.
|160.2 in.
|160.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2231 lbs.
|2108 lbs.
|2108 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.8 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.9 in.
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
