Used 1994 Honda Civic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG283828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg35/41 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.416.5/487.9 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG283828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.5 l1.6 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm70 hp @ 5000 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.30.5 in.30.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.160.2 in.160.2 in.
Curb weight2231 lbs.2108 lbs.2108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Phantom Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Green Pearl Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl Metallic
