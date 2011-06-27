Used 1993 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great on gas and reliable
I bought it when it had 97K miles original miles on it and at 130K miles I pulled out old weak motor and transmission aka d15z1 vtec-e out and put in a stronger sohc d16y8 and never looked back. I remember back then this car couldn't climb up a hill or beat my moms Geo Prizm, lmao! This car pays for it self within one year on gas saving powers! A die hard Honda fan! If you want a gas saver, this car is the way to go. If you want a monster horse power machine, this car is the way to go after a motor swap. What can i say this car is easy to fix/maintain and is awesome on gas. Plus mechanically, it will out last any other 1993 car, I swear! This car will probably be passed on to my kids.
original owner & will pass on to my 7yo son
I just had the bushings replaced on my 93 Si hatchback last week. That, combined with the strut replacement last year, has my Civic driving like new. And it has 282k miles on it. Mileage has always been great. Only wear and tear issues over time. Clutch replaced a few years ago. Engine gaskets and hoses all replaced a couple years ago. All done by great local mechanic. Never any drive train issues. I change the oil myself every 3k miles. All the Si options still work too - moon roof, power side mirrors... I just replaced the muffler with a "sport" muffler - a little more power, gas mileage and "rumble." I don't drive it super easy - combination of aggressive city driving and road trips. I look forward to it passing 325k and letting my son use it in 10-11 more years. Update: 2017 - a leak developed somewhere near the front windshield - leaving water on the driver side floor. Appears to be a known problem with older Civics. Could be due to poor installation of replacement windshield. Applied some liquid silicone to obvious gaps and now leak is intermittent. Exact source of leak not reliably determined.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
The Little Car That Could
I bought my Honda Civic Si in 97' for $6200. I have done some basic performance modifications on it, but little to the engine itself. I have had nearly zero problems with this car. My distributor bearing went out in 2001 (cost me approx. $220 to fix myself) and then my ignition coil failed 5/06 (cost me less than $100 to fix myself). This car still gets about 38 mpg on the highway and about 34 mpg in the city. The mpg averages 36-37 even after hitting 260,000 miles!! Yes 260,000!! This car's little sohs vtec engine is an engineering marvel. My only complaint is on the body. Nearly every fifth generation Civic (EG) has rust on the rear wheel well. This car has paid for itself 10 times over
Great Car - Hatchback bring them back
I have 1993 Civic Si with 246,000 miles and plan adding another 50,000. Love the hatchback, Honda need to bring it back. Getting 31-34 mpg in winter, 28-31 in summer with AC. Replaced the clutch 205,000 and manual transmission 210,000. Lost the starter coil 215,000. Paint is starting to go and the Hondas typical wheel well rust starting to show and get bad. Sunroof stopped working 190,000ish. Thought I'd let it go and replace the car, but the dang car just keeps going, can't justify replacing it yet. Gas tank is on the smallish side. My major complaint is the missing lights on chime, this has caused me no end of heart burn.
Great Car
I bought this car for 2500 with 108000 miles, it's at 188000 and it's still going hard. This is a great car for anybody that likes hatches.
