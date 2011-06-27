Used 1992 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

One owner Civic VX Kenneth Hausmann , 06/28/2016 VX 2dr Hatchback 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1992 knowing almost nothing about Honda. I got it because it had 92 hp instead of the paltry 70 the CX and DX had. It also had cloth seats, aluminum wheels, and about 5 more mpg. I planned to sell it when my 1969 Mustang came out of restoration shop but fell in love with the car. I added the cargo cover, cruise control, intermittent wipers, body side moldings, floor mats, rear speakers from an SI, tinted windows, factory clock, the tall console with pad, which is essential for a comfortable driving position, and AMFM CD with Sirius. The car is easy to maintain, gets about 43 city and 50 hwy. On one trip to Iowa, I filled up the 10 gallon tank in Austin, TX and drove to El Dorado Kansas, where I put 9.6 gallons in. That averaged 57.7 mpg, driving at 65 mph. I have never gotten less than 42 mpg, and that was in summer, AC blasting, in city traffic. I just brought it in to have it rebuilt at 489k. I will never sell this car. I painted it once and the interior is still very good. I wonder how many people have a one owner VX? I just found out how many were made. 1992 219,228 Civics produced, 3889 VX 1.77% 1993 255,579 Civics produced, 2622 VX 1.02% 1994 267,023 Civics produced, 3359 VX 1.25% 1995 289,435 Civics produced, 2218 VX 0.76% Total 1,031,265 Civics produced, 12,088 VX 1.17% They are very rare, and unmolested original examples are almost impossible to find, but are worth the trouble. Just another update as of 10/13/2019, the car now has 575,000 miles and is running beautifully after the engine rebuild a few years ago. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finally, a place to praise her! Ray C , 11/29/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchasing her was a nightmare, but owning her is a dream. This car has seen: 5 roundtrip treks from Chicago to L.A., plowed through 2 ft deep snow (clearing a path for a Blazer for 4 miles), ran into the side of a mountain (friend borrowed her), carried everything I owned as a bachelor, beats camaros through intersections (then loses a block later, lol), looks great, runs better, and is still ready for more. I realize no one will probably see this because of the year, but she is worth the effort to type a few words of praise. I will look back on the time i owned her, and smile. I will always compare future cars to her. My children will drive Civic HB's as their startup cars if I can convince them. Report Abuse

Fun, Solid, and Great MPG LT , 08/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a lot of fun to drive around Chicago. The light weight, the 5-speed manual, the 1.5 liter engine, and the tight handling make it feel sporty. Low maintenance. High MPG. The body is solid but starting to rust a bit around the rear wheel wells. After a wash and wax, I get offers from random people on the street to buy it. Just can't bring myself to replace it. Honda really did this one right. Report Abuse

And Still Going......... Energizer B , 12/29/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car new.. the little gas sipper, like that certain rabbit keeps on going... Have hauled lots in that hatchback including a dining room table and chairs in three trips. At 154000 still runs great, low maintenance, and keeping it till it dies.... Report Abuse