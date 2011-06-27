Used 1991 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

What more can I say? matt , 09/05/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My brother-in-law gave me this car when he bought a newer car, an Accord. He always maintained it per Honda recommendations & had very few problems with it. I have only needed minor repairs since I've owned it. It has the typical rust problem that most hondas in Michigan have. I am impressed with the reliability of this car. It was built to be simple, reliable, & economical. By the way, it has 584,000 miles on it as I write this review & it still runs good but the body will not hold out much longer. What more can I say? Report Abuse

1991 Honda Civic Dx bought 3/2012 for $5900 autoguns , 04/06/2012 DX 2dr Hatchback 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my first car. Bought 3/2012 from dealer for $5900. Driven by older lady just to store and garaged. Had 25,000 miles and everything looked new.No rust as not driven in rain nor snow. Had records to prove it. Everything works and expect to own it for at least 200,000 more miles.Cheap to register and insure . Report Abuse

I bought my new 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback with cash way back then... biggeek , 05/23/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful 2012...Perhaps 20 years, 140k miles and $5k total so far over that entire time for non-consumable repairs (CV boots, cracked engine mounts, etc.) The original engine is still running fine. It seems like every other year, I get a note left on my 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback's windshield: "Do you want to sell this as-is? Call me at xxx-xxxx" Report Abuse

I highly recommend Honda's Sealgyr , 11/13/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it from a friend of mine, who only used it for long trips on the east coast. It had no rust and under 100 thousand miles on it. A year later it has 150 thousand miles, and still runs strong. it's fun, sporty, can carry heavy loads and has never broken down on me. I had the oil changed at Walmart, they never put new oil in it. I ran it unwittingly for 2 months before I realized the problem, and it's never suffered or seized. My mother had a 1986 Honda Prelude, spun it, rolled it and still drove it home. that car died out at 300 thousand miles! they're easy to fix, parts are easy to find and they are exceptionally cheap to maintain. I've done most of the work on mine, myself. Report Abuse