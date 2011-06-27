Used 1990 Honda Civic Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Back to the Future

almprin06, 03/01/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.

The little fishbowl on a skateboard that could

Warblitz, 07/08/2019
4dr Wagon
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is not a car for families or anyone with kids but it's really good for carrying around friends and groceries. It's got a lot of space on the inside despite how small it appears on the outside. Really fun and quirky but overall the most memorable vehicle I've ever owned.

