Used 1990 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1990 civic hatch 90_mike_ef , 09/16/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp. Report Abuse

Over 400,00k and still kicking strong veazeyr , 09/13/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd civic this generation and I have to tell you they are one of the best Honda's come out with. The body and paint are in excellent shape, nothing's wrong with it, pass smog all day long. You can beat the hell out of them and they still keep coming back for some more miles. Report Abuse

Why can,'t they all be '90 Civics? Doug , 06/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my brother-in-law with 75,000 miles. It has been a great car. In summer I get 40+ mpg although I do mostly highway miles. No gizmos just basic transportation. The mileage is comparable to hybrids but this vehicle was built 18 years ago. I wish Honda would offer an updated version of the '90 Civic with simplicity, convenience, and quality in mind. This is probably the best car I ever owned. Report Abuse

Keeps going, and going, and going... Honda Happy , 06/29/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought a 1990 Civic to save gas. this car has 170,000 miles on it and still runs great! I'm very pleased with the durability. It has survived many years of northern Minnesota weather but continues to run like a new car. Report Abuse